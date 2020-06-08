CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunMonday, June 08, 2020, 03:45 PM EDT

Apple's New Ice Lake Infused MacBook Air On Sale For Just $899 With These Deals

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Deal

Apple is notorious for high prices and rare [big] discounts on its notebooks, such as the MacBook Air. When discounts are seen on Apple hardware, Apple fans typically rejoice, and anyone considering upgrading should catch this deal which is available at both Amazon and B&H.

Computer shoppers can get the latest Apple MacBook Air 13-inch notebook with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage with a discount of $99.01. That makes the retail price at Amazon $899.99 after the 10% discount. Amazon lists the MacBook Air as in stock and ready to ship as of writing available in gold, silver, and space gray.

Amazon shoppers wanting the same MacBook Air with 512 GB of SSD storage can get a $100 discount bringing the price to $1199 on any of the three available colors. If Amazon isn’t your typical shopping destination, you can get the same MacBook Air discount at B&H. It's currently offering the $899.99 price for the space gray version only. Anyone wanting gold or silver with the discount will need to purchase their notebook at Amazon.

The Air at both locations is the new version using a 1.1GHz dual-core 10th generation Core i3 Ice Lake processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.2 GHz. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life per charge and has Touch ID security. The display is a 13.3-inch LED-backlit Retina unit with 2560 x 1600 native resolution with graphics handled by integrated Intel Iris Plus. Connectivity includes a DisplayPort, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Bluetooth 5.0.

In other MacBook news, late last month the price for the 13-inch MacBook Pro 16GB RAM upgrade mysteriously doubled.



Tags:  deals, Apple, Amazon, MacBook Air, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Via:  Amazon
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms