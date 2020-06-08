Apple's New Ice Lake Infused MacBook Air On Sale For Just $899 With These Deals

Apple is notorious for high prices and rare [big] discounts on its notebooks, such as the MacBook Air. When discounts are seen on Apple hardware, Apple fans typically rejoice, and anyone considering upgrading should catch this deal which is available at both Amazon and B&H.

Computer shoppers can get the latest Apple MacBook Air 13-inch notebook with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage with a discount of $99.01. That makes the retail price at Amazon $899.99 after the 10% discount. Amazon lists the MacBook Air as in stock and ready to ship as of writing available in gold, silver, and space gray.

Apple MacBook Air at Amazon - $99.01 off at $899.99

Amazon shoppers wanting the same MacBook Air with 512 GB of SSD storage can get a $100 discount bringing the price to $1199 on any of the three available colors. If Amazon isn’t your typical shopping destination, you can get the same MacBook Air discount at B&H. It's currently offering the $899.99 price for the space gray version only. Anyone wanting gold or silver with the discount will need to purchase their notebook at Amazon.

Apple MacBook Air in space gray at B&H - $99.01 off at $899.99

The Air at both locations is the new version using a 1.1GHz dual-core 10th generation Core i3 Ice Lake processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.2 GHz. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life per charge and has Touch ID security. The display is a 13.3-inch LED-backlit Retina unit with 2560 x 1600 native resolution with graphics handled by integrated Intel Iris Plus. Connectivity includes a DisplayPort, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Bluetooth 5.0.

In other MacBook news, late last month the price for the 13-inch MacBook Pro 16GB RAM upgrade mysteriously doubled.