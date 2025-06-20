Apple M4 Mac Mini Slashed To All-Time Low Price Ahead Of Prime Day





Amazon's next Prime Day event is around two and a half weeks from now (it starts on July 8), but if you're looking for a reasonably powerful Mac Mini at a great price, there is no need to wait. The latest version of Apple's diminutive system has fallen to an all-time low price, and it features the company's powerful and highly efficient M4 silicon inside.





2024 Mac Mini for $469 (22% off). That is a good chunk below its $599 MSRP ($130 less), and it's also the lowest it has ever been. Looking at CamelCamelCamel's price tracking data, the average street price for this model on Amazon is $528.53, so this deal brings it well below that mark as well. Over on Amazon, you can score the. That is a good chunk below its $599 MSRP ($130 less), and it's also the lowest it has ever been. Looking at CamelCamelCamel's price tracking data, the average street price for this model on Amazon is $528.53, so this deal brings it well below that mark as well.





This is the baseline version of the Mac Mini. As configured, the M4 silicon inside sports a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores), 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine to accelerate Apple Intelligence features and workloads.





You also get 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB solid state drive (SSD), the latter of which is a paltry amount of storage of 2025, but at this price we'll refrain from griping too much.





Thankfully, connectivity options are a bit more robust. The latest generation Mac Mini serves up two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the front, along with three Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI output, and Ethernet port on the rear.





