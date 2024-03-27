2024 Apple WWDC: When, How To Watch And What To Expect





Apple is making preparations for its annual Worldwide Developer Conference, otherwise known as WWDC, which will run several days in June—it gets underway on Monday, June 10 and commences through Thursday, June 14, 2024 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. It's an in-person event, though Apple will also host a livestream that anyone can attend.





"We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24," said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. "WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful."





Developers who plan to intend in person will need to register ahead of time (by 11:59pm PST on Wednesday, April 3), and are encouraged to pick up their badge on the afternoon of Sunday, June 9, to get a head start. There will be a welcome reception at the Apple Infinite Loop Campus. Everyone else will be able to virtually attend the event on Apple's Developer app, website, and YouTube channel.

What To Expect At Apple's 2024 WWDC Event









Officially, Apple says the event will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements. There will be a keynote along with video sessions throughout the week and discussions with Apple experts.





Unofficially, we're anticipating a heavy focus on artificial intelligence (AI), with Apple likely to outline its AI strategy across its various hardware and software ecosystem. Just last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook commented during a shareholding meeting that Apple sees "incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we're currently investing significantly in this area."





"We believe it will unlock transformative opportunities for our users when it comes to productivity, problem-solving, and more," Cook added. He also promised to sharing more of Apple's AI vision "later this year," and WWDC24 presents the first major opportunity to make good on that promise.





At last year's event , Apple unveiled its Vision Pro headset , billing it as a "revolutionary spatial computer" that is "years ahead and unlike anything created before." It also trotted out its first 15-inch MacBook Air powered by its custom M2 silicon, upgraded Mac Studio And Mac Pro systems, and a bevy of software updates including iOS 17.





For this year's event, we don't anticipate any "revolutionary" product announcements on the level of the Vision Pro, which represents a whole new category for Apple, though we'll probably see some new and updated hardware (new Mac systems powered by M3 silicon, perhaps, on the heels of the M3 MacBook Air ), software updates (including iOS 18), and some kind of surprise announcement, as Apple is prone to do.

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

In the lead-up to the event, Apple's senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, stated on X (formerly Twitter), "Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It's going to be Absolutely Incredible!" The uppercase lettering of "A" and "I" has all the subtlety team of being hit by a Mack Truck.





