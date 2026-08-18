Apple Accidentally Leaks Demo Of Camera-Infused AirPods With AI Vision
A reference to a device with the codename B790 was spotted within a snippet of code in the release candidate, which says, "B790 start image stream failed for left bud." This lines up with previously reported rumors that the company has been working on a new pair of AirPods that will use low-resolution cameras to enable Siri powered AI features directly on the buds, without the need for an iPhone.
For those concerned about potential privacy issues, it should be noted that these AI AirPods aren’t designed to be taking continues video or snapping pictures, only for getting a basic analysis of a wearer’s environment. So, they won’t be positioned as some sort of competitor to devices such as Meta’s smart glasses. Additionally, lights indicating when the cameras are in use will also be included for transparency.
Here is your first look at AirPods with Cameras in action using Visual Intelligence.— Aaron (@aaronp613) August 18, 2026
This video file came from macOS 26.7 RC pic.twitter.com/yo7RI4MCeu
Although if you don’t need cameras or AI in your headphones then you can pick up the already available AirPods Pro 3, which are an excellent set of headphones, for a discounted price of $189.99 (24% off).