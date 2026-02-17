CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Launches Video Podcasts To Challenge YouTube’s Dominance

by Aaron LeongTuesday, February 17, 2026, 09:53 AM EDT
hero apple podcasts trio
Apple is preparing to integrate a native video experience directly into the Apple Podcasts app this spring (the feature is also currently available in limited beta). With the company aiming to provide a seamless transition between listening and watching, Apple Podcasts is positioning to bring some heat to the likes of YouTube and Spotify.

Announced by Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, the service reaches a "defining milestone" especially since it has largely remained audio-centric for two decades. At the core of this change is the implementation of HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), which also powers Apple TV+ and Music. HLS allows for adaptive bitrates that ensure smooth playback whether a user is on a good Wi-Fi connection or a spotty cellular network. Unlike previous iterations that often felt like video files bolted onto audio feeds, the new system allows for seamless switching, where a listener can start a show in their car and instantly pick up the video version on their iPad or Vision Pro upon arriving home.

apple podcasts close
The app’s enhanced video podcast capabilities give creators more control over their content. 

It's no wonder Cupertino is in on the action: recent data indicates that video podcasts now account for over 40% of all podcast consumption, with YouTube claiming more than one billion monthly podcast viewers (a number of which tune into our own show). By providing video support, Apple is attempting to recapture creators who have migrated toward YouTube’s robust monetization and discovery tools. Apple’s new framework intends on being creator-friendly, offering podcasters complete control by allowing them to maintain their existing hosting providers and ad networks while gaining access to the broader video advertising market.

For the first time, Apple Podcasts will support dynamic video ad insertion, including host-read spots. While Apple will not charge creators or hosting providers to distribute these HLS videos, the company plans to charge ad networks a standard impression-based fee for delivering dynamic ads. This could likely create a new revenue stream for Apple’s Services division, which has become a critical growth engine as hardware sales plateau.

The Podcasts overhaul also includes features like Enhance Dialogue mode, transcripts in 13 languages, and support for both vertical and horizontal video formats. To ensure a strong start, Apple has partnered with major hosting platforms including Acast, ART19, Triton Digital, and SiriusXM to facilitate the delivery of HLS video at launch. More providers are expected to join later in the year.

Currently available in developer betas for iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS 26.4, the full public rollout is slated for this spring. 
Tags:  YouTube, podcast, spotify, nasdaqaapl
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment