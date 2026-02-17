Apple Launches Video Podcasts To Challenge YouTube’s Dominance
It's no wonder Cupertino is in on the action: recent data indicates that video podcasts now account for over 40% of all podcast consumption, with YouTube claiming more than one billion monthly podcast viewers (a number of which tune into our own show). By providing video support, Apple is attempting to recapture creators who have migrated toward YouTube’s robust monetization and discovery tools. Apple’s new framework intends on being creator-friendly, offering podcasters complete control by allowing them to maintain their existing hosting providers and ad networks while gaining access to the broader video advertising market.
For the first time, Apple Podcasts will support dynamic video ad insertion, including host-read spots. While Apple will not charge creators or hosting providers to distribute these HLS videos, the company plans to charge ad networks a standard impression-based fee for delivering dynamic ads. This could likely create a new revenue stream for Apple’s Services division, which has become a critical growth engine as hardware sales plateau.
The Podcasts overhaul also includes features like Enhance Dialogue mode, transcripts in 13 languages, and support for both vertical and horizontal video formats. To ensure a strong start, Apple has partnered with major hosting platforms including Acast, ART19, Triton Digital, and SiriusXM to facilitate the delivery of HLS video at launch. More providers are expected to join later in the year.