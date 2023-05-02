Apple Issus First-Ever Rapid Security Fixes For iPhone, iPad, And Mac, Download ASAP
Apple has released its first "rapid security" patches that are meant to quickly fix security vulnerabilities that pose a risk to its users and provide other pertinent updates. The update is for devices running iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1.
Rapid Security Response was first introduced at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in 2022 and was first seen in the developer beta for iOS 16. Apple describes the feature as "a new type of software release for iPhone, iPad, and Mac." The rollout has not been a smooth one, however.
TechCrunch and others have reported being met with the message "Unable to Verify Security Response" when trying to apply the update. Others who have run into issues downloading the update indicate they have been met with the message "no longer connected to the internet."
The update is available through Software Update and is said not to take long to download and install (when successful). For those who have not received the update yet, don't worry. The rollout began yesterday and is said to be going out in waves over a 48-hour period.
Rapid Security Responses are applied automatically, and if necessary, will give the user a prompt to restart their device. If a user wants to make sure the device is set to receive the updates automatically, or wishes to turn the feature off, it can be done by going to Settings > Software Update > Automatic Updates, and then either toggle the feature on or off.
On a Mac, choose Apple menu > System Settings > Click General in the sidebar > Click Software Update on the right > Click the Show Details button next to Automatic Updates and then toggle the feature off or on.
It should be noted that if a user chooses to turn the Rapid Security Response feature off, the device will receive the fixes or mitigations when they are included in future software updates. For those who want the fastest fixes to any security vulnerabilities, it is highly recommended to leave the feature on.