Apple’s iPhone SE 4 Rumored To Offer New Features, USB-C, Face ID And More





It's still going to be a while before Apple introduces its fourth generation iPhone SE, but when it does arrive the lower cost handset will look pretty familiar with an overall design that is based on the current generation iPhone 14 , according to the latest leak. The iPhone SE 4 will also tout some interesting upgrades, including the same "Action" button that's purportedly bound for the next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.





Bearing in mind that nothing is official yet, there does exist code in pre-release iOS 17 builds that suggests an Action button will replace the dual-function Ring/Silent toggle on the upper-left existing iPhone models. Similar to the Action button the Apple Watch Ultra , the iPhone variant is said to offer multiple functions, like turning on the LED flashlight and acting like a camera shutter.





According to Twitter...ahem, X user Unknownz21 (@URedditor), the Action button is one of the upgrades headed to the iPhone SE 4 . They also claim it will have a USB-C port, which if true, would be the first iPhone SE model to move away from the LIghtning port. It's certainly feasible, given recent regulation by the European Union (EU) mandating USB-C connectivity to all portable devices charged via a wire.









According to the leaker, even though the iPhone SE 4's designed is based on the iPhone 14, it will only have a single rear camera. That's consistent with the current generation iPhone SE, which sports a 12-megapixel camera (f/1.8) on the rear (and a 7-megapixel selfie camera on the front).





They also claim it will have Face ID. Excuse the pun, but this flies in the face of earlier rumors suggesting that the next-gen iPhone SE could recycle the Touch ID button for another round.







"About the SE 4—yes, it’s effectively an iPhone 14 derivative. But still nicer than the old iPhone 8 design," Unknownz21 stated in a followup post.





It sounds like a promising upgrade, providing Apple retains the same $429 starting price (or at least thereabouts). Unfortunately, a release is not exactly imminent—previous rumors have pegged the iPhone SE 4 as being slated to release in 2025.

