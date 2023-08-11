CATEGORIES
home News

iOS 17 Beta Is Testing A Small iPhone UI Change With Big Implications To Muscle Memory

by Tim SweezyFriday, August 11, 2023, 12:37 PM EDT
hero iphone 14
Apple is testing a small iPhone UI change that could have major implications on a user's muscle memory. The change is currently being tested in iOS beta 17 and moves the button utilized to hang up a call, along with other major changes.

One of the most simultaneously hated and beloved aspects of owning an iPhone is that Apple has often resisted making any changes to its UI and design. A case in point is the company's resistance to moving to anything other than its Lightning port, which is only being changed over to USB-C due to the EU more or less forcing it to happen. Now, it seems, Apple is making one major change to its UI that may have many iPhone users struggling to end a call.

It appears Apple is getting ready to move the "End Call" button to the lower right-hand corner, instead of where it has been for many years, centered in the bottom third of the screen. The change has caused some who have been testing out iOS 17 in its beta form to take to social media saying it might take a good bit of time for long-time iPhone users to get their brain to recognize where the button has been moved to.
Ending a call once the change takes place (if it actually does) may cause a lot of users to accidentally tap the "Keypad" button instead. With all the complaints coming in about the change, it remains to be seen if Apple will actually carry through with moving the "End Call" button once iOS 17 officially launches in a little over a month from now.

A few other major changes are also currently being tested in the iOS 17 beta, including the new Standby Mode, the Live Voicemail transcription feature, a new Journal app, and an update to the Messages App that is said to include swipe to reply and a new Check-In feature that lets family and friends know you made it home safely.

The Phone App will also see new contact posters. This feature will allow users to customize what people see when you call them. Anyone who would like to test out the upcoming changes that will accompany iOS 17 can opt-in to the iOS 17 beta. This can be done by visiting the Apple Beta Program website at beta-apple.com.
Tags:  iPhone, ui, (NASDAQ:AAPL), ios 17
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment