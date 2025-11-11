Apple's New $230 iPhone Pocket Puts Its $19 Polishing Cloth To Shame





Apple is once again pitching a pricey slab of cloth for iPhone owners, this time in collaboration with ISSEY MIYAKE, a Japanese fashion brand. The new iPhone Pocket, as it's called, is "a piece of cloth" designed to fit any iPhone, though there's nothing stopping you from shoving a Samsung Galaxy phone or Google Pixel handset inside. Well, except the price.





Remember when Apple launched its $19 Polishing Cloth ('only' $17.99 on Amazon )? If you thought that was the peak of Cupertino absurdity, get this—Apple's new 3D knitted iPhone sock costs $149.95 for the version with a short strap and $229.95 for the long strap version. Free of charge is the ability to pucker your face like Ben Still in the movie Zoolander while toting this thing around.













"The design of iPhone Pocket speaks to the bond between iPhone and its user, while keeping in mind that an Apple product is designed to be universal in aesthetic and versatile in use," shared Yoshiyuki Miyamae, design director of MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO."iPhone Pocket explores the concept of 'the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way.' The simplicity of its design echoes what we practice at ISSEY MIYAKE — the idea of leaving things less defined to allow for possibilities and personal interpretation."





The design hearkens back to the iPod Socks of of old, which Steve Jobs called a "revolutionary new product" back in 2004. It was a tongue-in-cheek statement for a $29 accessory that was offered in several different color options.













So too is the limited edition iPhone Pocket, which can be purchased in lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black colorways for the short strap version, and sapphire, cinnamon, and black for the long strap design.





Apple's iPhone Pocket is intentionally understated and can fully enclose an iPhone. Stretch it out, however, and the expanding slit "subtly reveals its contents and allows users to peek at their iPhone display."





"The design drew inspiration from the concept of 'a piece of cloth' and reinterpreted the everyday utility of the brand’s iconic pleated clothing. The development and design of iPhone Pocket unfolded in close collaboration with the Apple Design Studio, which provided insight into design and production throughout," Apple explains.



