Apple iPhone 17 Lineup Leak Details Specs And Surprise Design Changes
Apple will almost certainly unveil its iPhone 16 lineup in just a couple months from now, but attention has already turned to what will come after. Specifically, the iPhone 17 family, which if the latest leaks and rumors are accurate, could be a more substantial generational leap in terms of hardware, features, and capabilities. So, what can we expect?
Prominent leaker Ice Universe posted a detailed specification sheet over at Weibo that details four iPhone 17 SKUs, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, and an iPhone 17 Slim. That latter entry represents a new form factor. And interestingly enough, while it won't be the most powerful iPhone of the bunch, it will be the most expensive, according to the leak. Apparently Apple is banking on users paying a premium for a slimmer design.
Here's a high level overview of what to expect...
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.86-inch display, A19 Pro (TSMC N3P), 12GB RAM, triple 48MP cameras, ~$1,199
- iPhone 17 Pro: 6.27-inch display, A19 Pro (TSMC N3P), 12GB RAM, triple 48MP cameras, ~$1,099
- iPhone 17 Slim: 6.65-inch display, A19, 8GB RAM, ~$1,299
- iPhone 17: 6.27-inch display, A19, 8TB RAM, dual rear cameras, ~$799
All four models are tipped to use a Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) display, which would potentially the pave the way for ProMotion support with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz across the board, as opposed to only being present on the Pro Max and Pro models.
That would be a first for a regular iPhone model. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Pro are poised to be the first iPhone devices with 12GB of RAM and three 48MP cameras. The surprise design changes don't stop there, however.
The leaker also suggested that Apple will release the first iPhone SE model with an OLED display ahead of the iPhone 17 launch. It's said to sport a 6.06-inch OLED at 60Hz, along with an A18 processor, 6GB to 8GB of RAM, and a single 48MP camera, with pricing set at around $499 to $549.
Note that it's still early in the game, though, and even if these leaked specs are accurate now, they could change by the time Apple actually releases the iPhone 17 lineup.