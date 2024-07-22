Apple iPhone 17 Lineup Leak Details Specs And Surprise Design Changes





Apple will almost certainly unveil its iPhone 16 lineup in just a couple months from now, but attention has already turned to what will come after. Specifically, the iPhone 17 family, which if the latest leaks and rumors are accurate, could be a more substantial generational leap in terms of hardware, features, and capabilities. So, what can we expect?





Prominent leaker Ice Universe posted a detailed specification sheet over at Weibo that details four iPhone 17 SKUs, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, and an iPhone 17 Slim. That latter entry represents a new form factor. And interestingly enough, while it won't be the most powerful iPhone of the bunch, it will be the most expensive, according to the leak. Apparently Apple is banking on users paying a premium for a slimmer design.







Here's a high level overview of what to expect...