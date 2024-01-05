Apple's iPhone 17 Tipped For An Upgrade That Will Leave iPhone 15 And 16 Users Envious

iPhone 15 Dynamic Island

The iPhone 17 is also slated to be equipped with an Apple-designed Wi-Fi chipset, further reducing its dependence on third-party suppliers, or in Apple's case, Broadcom. With Wi-Fi 7 support, the phones will be able send/receive data over 2.4Ghz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously.





The other possible big change to the phone will be in the form of its size. The iPhone 17 lineup might be getting taller 19.6:9 aspect ratios, making them taller like a candy bar.