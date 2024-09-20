CATEGORIES
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Impresses With Monster Battery Life In Early Testing

by Alan VelascoFriday, September 20, 2024, 02:29 PM EDT
Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup might be struggling to generate sales during the opening weekend of pre-orders, but battery testing by Geekerwan shows a big boost to battery life that might entice potential buyers to make a move. Specifically, the iPhone 16 Pro Max looks like it might be king of the hill in battery life among flagship smartphones in 2024, as it takes advantage of iOS 18 optimizations.

The suite of testing conducted by Geekerwan had the iPhone 16 Pro Max reach an impressive 10 hours and 23 minutes of battery life, while the iPhone 16 Pro reached 8 hours and 28 minutes. By comparison the vivo X100s, an Android device, was able to achieve 9 hours and 34 minutes of battery life. The suite of testing included web browsing, voice calls, video calls, Genshin Impact gaming sessions, and texting using WeChat.


However, another interesting tidbit from this testing is that the iPhone 15 Pro phones also benefit greatly from the optimizations iOS 18 is bringing to the table. The iPhone 15 Pro Max saw its battery life jump from 7 hours and 56 minutes to 9 hours and 2 minutes. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro got a less significant a bump from 6 hours and 22 minutes to 6 hours and 55 minutes. These improvements might be enough to dissuade owners of these phones from upgrading to the latest and greatest iPhones.

Of course, it’s important to note that none of this testing appears to take Apple Intelligence into account. These battery life numbers might go down and change the calculus as to how good the battery life on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max actually is. More testing will be required once Apple Intelligence becomes a more prominent part of iOS 18 with upcoming software updates.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, Battery Life, iphone 16, iphone-16
