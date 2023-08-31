CATEGORIES
Apple iPhone 15 Wonderlust Event: How To Watch And What To Expect

by Tim SweezyThursday, August 31, 2023, 11:58 AM EDT
The wait is nearly over for Apple to finally peel away all the secrets it has been trying to hide ahead of its upcoming Wonderlust Event. The Cupertino-based company is expected to unveil its latest iPhone family of smartphones and its new line of Apple Watches.

Press invites for Apple's Wonderlust Event have been hitting inboxes today, with invitees getting to attend the event in person at the Steve Jobs Theatre inside Apple Park. For those of us who are not privy to such access, the event will be shown live online, beginning at 10am PST. There have been plenty of leaks and rumors surrounding just what Apple has up its sleeve in terms of its iPhone 15 lineup. Some of those rumors have included a possible name change for the company's premiere handset, with the iPhone Pro Max becoming simply the iPhone Ultra.

apple iphone 14 phones

Other purported rumors have suggested that the iPhone 15 will include a number of significant changes. Those include new colors, better battery performance, improved camera performance, and the long-awaited change from Apple's proprietary Lightning connector to the universal and faster USB-C charging and data port.

The base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are probably receiving the lesser of the upgrades, with the duo expecting to inherit the features that set the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max apart last year. Those include the A16 Bionic chip, Dynamic Island, and a 48MP camera. The USB-C charging port is expected across the entire lineup, along with new color options.

As in years past, the higher-end Pro models will see the most significant upgrades. Those include:
  • The A17 Bionic chip (the first 3 nanometer processor in a smartphone). 
  • An Action Button that will replace the mute switch. 
  • A titanium frame. 
  • A design refresh with thinner bezels and slightly curved edges. 
  • Battery life improvements. 
  • USB-C charging port. 
  • A periscope zoom lens that will be relegated to the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra only.
The Apple Watch is also expected to make an appearance with the announcement of the Watch 9 Series and Ultra 2 smartwatches. Each is expected to house a faster processor, with the Ultra possibly receiving a new darker color option.

The Wonderlust Event is scheduled for September 12, 2023, and will begin promptly at 10am PT. Anyone wishing to watch the broadcast live can do so via Apple's website.
