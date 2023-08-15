CATEGORIES
Apple Watch X: MicroLED Display, Blood Pressure Monitoring And More Rumored Upgrades

by Tim SweezyTuesday, August 15, 2023, 01:43 PM EDT
Apple is preparing for its next big event where it will reveal the new iPhone family of smartphones and its highly-popular next-gen Apple Watch. While the Apple Watch is set to celebrate its tenth-anniversary next year, this year's version will probably seem lackluster in terms of anything new.

It is no surprise that the rumor mill is beginning to churn out more purported leaks as Apple's annual event grows closer. Some are starting to put the pieces together using app logs, and trademark listings. One of the predominant thoughts as to what to expect when it comes to this year's possible upgrades to the Apple Watch is that they will be minor. However, next year's tenth-anniversary model may bring the biggest changes to the device yet.

A few insiders have stated that the Cupertino-based company has played with the idea of moving away from its annual upgrade cycle. This is more than likely in large part due to the fact that the Apple Watch has seen minor upgrades each year. This has led to many not seeing a need to upgrade their current Apple Watch, outside of the pricey Apple Watch Ultra that launched last year.

This year's upgrades are no different, according to those in the industry. Many are saying that the next-gen watches will remain the same size as the current models, with the minor upgrades being seen in a faster processor and new colors.

While this year's model may not influence many to upgrade or make the switch from a Fitbit, next year's tenth-anniversary model is expected to bring the most changes to the Apple Watch ever. The company is supposedly working on a thinner watch case and could change how the watchbands attach to the watch body. Insiders have said that the bands may use a magnetic attachment system instead of sliding into the sides of the chassis and attaching with a locking mechanism. A couple of other features that might make it to Watch X are a microLED display and blood pressure monitoring.

For those who currently own an Apple Watch, watchOS 10 is just around the corner as well. Apple says it will bring "comprehensive app redesigns for more information at a glance," along with "insights for mental and vision health."

Apple is expected to hold its annual event to announce the upcoming Apple Watch and iPhone 15 on either September 12 or 13, 2023. The launch of the new devices is expected around September 22, 2023.
