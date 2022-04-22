The EU May Finally Force Apple to Add USB-C to iPhones With a Lightning Port Kill Shot





Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 had USB-C for charging already.

The big question mark in all of this is, of course, Apple and its love for proprietary ports that doesn't really help consumers at all. Introduced with the iPhone 5 in 2012, Lighting has had a good run, but every other smartphone maker has already standardized on USB-C for years now. At the time of its introduction, Lightning was a step in the right direction compared to Apple's old 30-pin dock connector, since Lightning supported two orientations, similar to USB-C, and a smaller and less fragile opening at the bottom of the device. But the time has come for Cupertino to retire this relic and embrace at least one open standard for crying out loud. Every device in 2022 from Samsung's Galaxy S22 to the OnePlus 10 Pro is already using it.





One of the stated goals of this standardization practice is to save money and save electronic waste in European landfills. That seems to preclude Apple from just bundling a Lightning adapter for USB-C cables, since that's just another proprietary dongle that's both easy to use and limited in usefulness. Cupertino has already gone all-in on USB-C in the iPad Pro and Air lineups, with only the entry-level iPad clinging to the past. It's the iPhone lineup that hasn't yet budged. Apple quit bundling chargers with iPhones but includes a USB-C to Lightning cable. Swapping that Lightning end for another USB-C connector seems like the next logical step.

As we asked in our iPhone 13 Pro review, "Why?"