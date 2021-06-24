Apple's 2022 iPhones May Shift To Under-Display Touch ID, Add Cheaper 6.7-Inch Model

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7-inch display

"We reiterate our previous key specifications forecast for 2H22 iPhone models, namely that Apple will launch two high-end iPhones (6.1-inch and 6.7-inch) and two low- end iPhones (6.1-inch and 6.7-inch) in 2H22," the analyst wrote in his note.





He also predicts that the iPhone 14 Max with its 6.7-inch display will be priced somewhere south of $900, making it at least $200 less expensive than the iPhone 12 Pro Max, also with a 6.7-inch screen. That could prove a popular option for iPhone buyers who want a bigger screen, but don't necessarily need or want to spend over a grand on a more premium feature-set.





What about a mini model? Apparently that is not the cards for Apple, according to the note, because sales of the iPhone 12 mini have not met the company's expectations.





Beyond the screen size predictions, Kuo says Apple will inject an under-display Touch ID sensor into its phones, though don't be surprised if it only materializes in the two higher end (and higher priced) Pro and Pro Max models. The sensor will be based on Apple's own technology, the note says.





The higher end models could also see a jump to a 48-megapixel camera sensor for primary shooting duties. For comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max sports three 12-megapixel sensors (primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto), along with a LiDAR depth sensor and LED flash. So an upgrade to a 48-megapixel shooter would be a big upgrade, in terms of resolution.





In the past, Kuo also suggested Apple could move away from a notched design in favor of a punch-hole cutout on the front of its iPhone 14 series. But like all the rest of the predictions, we'll have to wait and see.

