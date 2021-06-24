Apple's 2022 iPhones May Shift To Under-Display Touch ID, Add Cheaper 6.7-Inch Model
In just a matter of months, Apple will unveil its next generation iPhone lineup, presumably called the iPhone 13 series. Leaks and rumors abound and will be even more plentiful as an inevitable launch comes closer into view. Looking beyond the iPhone 13, however, a prominent Apple analyst had some interesting predictions about the iPhone 14 that will emerge in the second half of next year.
One of the predictions is that there will be a 6.7-inch handset that will rank as the least expensive iPhone to date with that size display. We'll get to that in a moment, but first let's quickly cover the current generation line, to give us points of reference. Here they are...
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7-inch display, starting at $1,099
- iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1-inch display, starting at $999
- iPhone 12: 6.1-inch display, starting at $799
- iPhone 12 mini: 5.4-inch display, starting at $699
There are a bunch of other distinguishing traits among the various iPhone 12 models, like the amount of storage, camera arrangement, and so forth. But is applies to screen size options, that is how it breaks down for the current models.
In a note to investors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will launch a couple of lower end iPhone 14 models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays next year. While nothing is official, here is what the eventual iPhone 14 lineup could look like, according to the predictions made...
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7-inch display
- iPhone 14 Pro: 6.1-inch display
- iPhone 14 Max: 6.7-inch display
- iPhone 14: 6.1-inch display
"We reiterate our previous key specifications forecast for 2H22 iPhone models, namely that Apple will launch two high-end iPhones (6.1-inch and 6.7-inch) and two low- end iPhones (6.1-inch and 6.7-inch) in 2H22," the analyst wrote in his note.
He also predicts that the iPhone 14 Max with its 6.7-inch display will be priced somewhere south of $900, making it at least $200 less expensive than the iPhone 12 Pro Max, also with a 6.7-inch screen. That could prove a popular option for iPhone buyers who want a bigger screen, but don't necessarily need or want to spend over a grand on a more premium feature-set.
What about a mini model? Apparently that is not the cards for Apple, according to the note, because sales of the iPhone 12 mini have not met the company's expectations.
Beyond the screen size predictions, Kuo says Apple will inject an under-display Touch ID sensor into its phones, though don't be surprised if it only materializes in the two higher end (and higher priced) Pro and Pro Max models. The sensor will be based on Apple's own technology, the note says.
The higher end models could also see a jump to a 48-megapixel camera sensor for primary shooting duties. For comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max sports three 12-megapixel sensors (primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto), along with a LiDAR depth sensor and LED flash. So an upgrade to a 48-megapixel shooter would be a big upgrade, in terms of resolution.
In the past, Kuo also suggested Apple could move away from a notched design in favor of a punch-hole cutout on the front of its iPhone 14 series. But like all the rest of the predictions, we'll have to wait and see.