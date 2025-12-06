Apple iPhone & Watch Deals Save You Hundreds In Flash Sale





Blink and you'll miss Woot's flash sale on a whole bunch of 'Grade-A' Apple Watch and iPhone devices with hundreds of dollars of savings on tap, and delivery in time for Christmas. And before you dismiss the sale because these are refurbished items, consider that Woot (which is owned by Amazon) is promising "like-new functionality" and battery capacities of at least 85%.





"These items have been inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm's length and have successfully passed a full diagnostic test, which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior user's personal information," Woot says.





Woot's also offering a 1-year warranty, with the option to tack an extended 2-year Asurion protection plan from Amazon that adds accidental damage protection to the mix. That's all to say, we trust Woot's Grade-A refurbished process more so than we do a random marketplace seller.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Starts At $799.99









iPhone 16 Pro Max, is now available starting at just $799.99 at Woot (256GB model). That's a significant discount compared to Apple's $1,199 launch price and while the flagship baton has been passed forward to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is an excellent, high-end handset. It's also the phone that I'm currently rocking. Apple's previous generation flagship handset, the, is now available starting at just. That's a significant discount compared to Apple's $1,199 launch price and while the flagship baton has been passed forward to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is an excellent, high-end handset. It's also the phone that I'm currently rocking.





If you need more storage, the other SKUs are on sale too. Here's the pricing...