Apple iPhone & Watch Deals Save You Hundreds In Flash Sale

by Paul LillySaturday, December 06, 2025, 08:43 AM EDT
Apple Watch and iPhone devices on a pink background.
Blink and you'll miss Woot's flash sale on a whole bunch of 'Grade-A' Apple Watch and iPhone devices with hundreds of dollars of savings on tap, and delivery in time for Christmas. And before you dismiss the sale because these are refurbished items, consider that Woot (which is owned by Amazon) is promising "like-new functionality" and battery capacities of at least 85%.

"These items have been inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm's length and have successfully passed a full diagnostic test, which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior user's personal information," Woot says.

Woot's also offering a 1-year warranty, with the option to tack an extended 2-year Asurion protection plan from Amazon that adds accidental damage protection to the mix. That's all to say, we trust Woot's Grade-A refurbished process more so than we do a random marketplace seller.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Starts At $799.99

Renders of several Apple iPhone Pro Max smartphones.

Apple's previous generation flagship handset, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, is now available starting at just $799.99 at Woot (256GB model). That's a significant discount compared to Apple's $1,199 launch price and while the flagship baton has been passed forward to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is an excellent, high-end handset. It's also the phone that I'm currently rocking.

If you need more storage, the other SKUs are on sale too. Here's the pricing...
Just select the version you're interested in from the pull-down menu. You can also choose from Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium, and White Titanium all three models except for the 1TB version, which doesn't have the White Titanium option in stock.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max sports a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2868x1320 resolution and is powered by Apple's custom A18 Pro processor with Apple Intelligence support and 8GB of RAM. For taking photos, there's a 12-megapixel shooter on the front and three rear cameras consisting of a 48MP wide angle lens, 48MP ultrawide angle lens, and 12MP periscope telephoto lens.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Is Only $439.99


Apple Watch Ultra 2 renders on a black and gray gradient background.

Pivoting to wearables, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is up for grabs for $439.99 at Woot in two color combinations: Black Titanium case with a Black Ocean band (above left) a Titanium case with a Blue Ocean band (above right). Had you purchased these new when they came out, you would have plunked down $799, which is also the starting price for the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

So once again, significant savings are afoot for anyone willing to go last-gen with a Grade-A refurb from Woot. The Ultra represents the top of the Apple Watch range, with the Ultra 2 sporting a 49mm OLED display with up to 3,000 nits brightness, an array of sensors to track things like your heartrate and sleep apnea, and water resistance up to 100mm.

You also get up to 36 hours of battery life, or 72 hours in low power mode. Additionally, a fast charge brings the Apple Watch Ultra 2 from 0-80% in about 1 hour.

Here are more Grade-A Apple device deals at Woot, though note they expire by the end of the weekend...
