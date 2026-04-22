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macOS 27 Drops Intel Support: Why Your Old Mac is Now Obsolete

by Alan VelascoWednesday, April 22, 2026, 10:41 AM EDT
macos 27 dropping intel hero
Apple began its momentous transition to its in-house Apple Silicon six years ago, which marked the beginning of the end for its Intel-based machines. After dropping support for many of these computers with the release of macOS 26, the final remaining Intel Macs will be sunset with the upcoming release of macOS 27.

Users who own Intel-based Macs should rest easy in knowing their computer will still be plenty useful even after the release of macOS 27. The company typically provides 3 years of support from the initial release, so macOS 26, which was released in 2025, will likely still get updates until 2028. Of course, this is always subject to change depending on how quickly Apple wants to rip the band aid off.

macos 27 dropping intel body

This shift also means the end of the line for the experimental Hackinstosh community. Hackintoshes are custom built PCs that have been able to run macOS thanks to the existence of Intel-based Macs, and with that part of the operating system being ripped out it means it will no longer be possible to run the latest and greatest macOS on these Frankenstein machines.

Additionally, it will be interesting to see what support will be like with the device that kicked off this transition, the M1 MacBook Air. While the M1 is an Apple Silicon chip, Apple is clearly trying to push things forward with its AI efforts, and this older chip may not have the requisite muscle to run the AI workloads at the level Apple wants.

The upcoming macOS 27 release will likely make an appearance this summer during the company’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) but won’t make its way to users until the usual September time frame. It’s rumored that Apple wants to re-focus on the quality of its operating systems, and will be looking to refine its Liquid Glass design language with this release.
Tags:  Intel, Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (NASDAQ:INTC), macos, apple-silicon
AV

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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