macOS 27 Drops Intel Support: Why Your Old Mac is Now Obsolete
Users who own Intel-based Macs should rest easy in knowing their computer will still be plenty useful even after the release of macOS 27. The company typically provides 3 years of support from the initial release, so macOS 26, which was released in 2025, will likely still get updates until 2028. Of course, this is always subject to change depending on how quickly Apple wants to rip the band aid off.
This shift also means the end of the line for the experimental Hackinstosh community. Hackintoshes are custom built PCs that have been able to run macOS thanks to the existence of Intel-based Macs, and with that part of the operating system being ripped out it means it will no longer be possible to run the latest and greatest macOS on these Frankenstein machines.
Additionally, it will be interesting to see what support will be like with the device that kicked off this transition, the M1 MacBook Air. While the M1 is an Apple Silicon chip, Apple is clearly trying to push things forward with its AI efforts, and this older chip may not have the requisite muscle to run the AI workloads at the level Apple wants.