Apple Deals Are Flowing From iPads To MacBooks And AirPods, How To Save Hundreds
We are reaching the end of October, Halloween, and cooler, shorter days are upon us. That only means one thing—HotHardware has deals to cover! We have a listing of the hottest Apple deals available this weekend. Check them out below!
Why don't we start off with a laptop, or more specifically the 2021 16" M1 MacBook Pro. The M1 chip was unveiled by Apple way back in November of 2020, and it has had some great performance for Apple's first modern home-grown PC silicon. The Apple Retina XDR display offers quite possibly one of the clearest screen pictures in laptop computing. With a 1080p FaceTime camera and a six-speaker sound system, the M1 MacBook Pro is a very solid computer choice. You can pick it up at a discount of 12% making it $2,199. That's down $300 from the original retail of $2,499.
If tablets are more your style, the 10.9" 2022 Apple iPad Air could fit that bill. Coming in five different colors, using an Apple M1 chip, and two 12MP cameras, this might be one of the best iPad Airs yet. It also comes with with stereo speakers oriented in landscape, so you can use the device as a somewhat personal theater, and it has Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. At a discounted by 13% price of $519, down from $599, you might just want to pick this up.
We're saving what we think is the best discount for last. Save a whole 44% off this 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB), making the device only $99.99! For a set top box squaring off with the likes of an NVIDIA Shield, that is a very competitive offering indeed. This set top streaming device uses Apple's A12 bionic chip to provide 4K HDR with Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. It also supports a number of popular streaming apps beyond just Apple TV+, such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more. It can even be used for some gaming via Apple Arcade. Probably the handiest feature in our opinion is the private listening function. It allows you to connect up to two separate sets of Apple AirPods to watch your favorite shows without disturbing others.
