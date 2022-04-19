Sweet Apple Deals Knock $250 Off 14-Inch MacBook Pro And Bring Big Discounts On iPads And Watches





Summer will be here before you know it, and then come the usual back-to-school bargains as a new school year approaches. You don't have to wait. Apple 's latest generation 14-inch MacBook Pro is deeply discounted right now, and you can also score some pretty sweet savings on various iPad tables and Apple Watch devices.





14-inch MacBook Pro. You can snag it for , which is $250 below its full list price. The hefty discount includes a $50 savings right off the bat (Amazon is currently showing $1,949.99 as the usual price, but it actually bounces up and down between that and $1,999.99), plus there's a $200 coupon that is automatically applied at checkout. Let's start with the. You can snag it for $1,749.99 on Amazon , which is $250 below its full list price. The hefty discount includes a $50 savings right off the bat (Amazon is currently showing $1,949.99 as the usual price, but it actually bounces up and down between that and $1,999.99), plus there's a $200 coupon that is automatically applied at checkout.





It's no too often that we discounts for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, particularly one this deep. Released in 2021, this is the most recent model powered by Apple's M1 Pro processor with an 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU. This system also boasts 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.





The M1 Pro chip is the highlight, though the Liquid Retina XDR display deserves a shout out as well. It's a 14.2-inch display with a 3024x1964 resolution, and it gets plenty bright peaking at 1,600 nits for HDR content (and 500 nits for SDR content).





16-inch MacBook Pro on sale, just not with quite as big of a discount. It's marked down to (save $150). In addition to having a bigger display, it also features a burlier version of the M1 Pro processor, configured with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. You can also find theon sale, just not with quite as big of a discount. It's marked down to $2,349 on Amazon (save $150). In addition to having a bigger display, it also features a burlier version of the M1 Pro processor, configured with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU.









11-inch iPad Pro (256GB), which is currently on sale for (save $99.01). Note that it doesn't come with the keyboard stand as shown above. However, this is one of the best tablets on the market. The MacBook Pro is not the only place you can find Apple's M1 chip. It's also in the, which is currently on sale for $799.99 at Amazon (save $99.01). Note that it doesn't come with the keyboard stand as shown above. However, this is one of the best tablets on the market.





The 11-inch IPS screen sports a 2388x1668 resolution and serves up 600 nits of peak brightness. It also delivers up to a 120Hz refresh rate (Apple calls this Pro Motion), resulting in a smoother scrolling experience compared to the iPad Air.





As for the M1 chip, this is the version with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Other specs include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, a 12MP front-facing TrueDepth camera, and a rear camera configuration consisting of a 12MP wide sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 10MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and 125-degree field of view.





11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage is on sale too, priced at . Note that theof storage is on sale too, priced at $699.99 (save $99.01)









Here are some other Apple deals...