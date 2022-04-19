Sweet Apple Deals Knock $250 Off 14-Inch MacBook Pro And Bring Big Discounts On iPads And Watches
Summer will be here before you know it, and then come the usual back-to-school bargains as a new school year approaches. You don't have to wait. Apple's latest generation 14-inch MacBook Pro is deeply discounted right now, and you can also score some pretty sweet savings on various iPad tables and Apple Watch devices.
Let's start with the 14-inch MacBook Pro. You can snag it for $1,749.99 on Amazon, which is $250 below its full list price. The hefty discount includes a $50 savings right off the bat (Amazon is currently showing $1,949.99 as the usual price, but it actually bounces up and down between that and $1,999.99), plus there's a $200 coupon that is automatically applied at checkout.
It's no too often that we discounts for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, particularly one this deep. Released in 2021, this is the most recent model powered by Apple's M1 Pro processor with an 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU. This system also boasts 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
The M1 Pro chip is the highlight, though the Liquid Retina XDR display deserves a shout out as well. It's a 14.2-inch display with a 3024x1964 resolution, and it gets plenty bright peaking at 1,600 nits for HDR content (and 500 nits for SDR content).
You can also find the 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale, just not with quite as big of a discount. It's marked down to $2,349 on Amazon (save $150). In addition to having a bigger display, it also features a burlier version of the M1 Pro processor, configured with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU.
The MacBook Pro is not the only place you can find Apple's M1 chip. It's also in the 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB), which is currently on sale for $799.99 at Amazon (save $99.01). Note that it doesn't come with the keyboard stand as shown above. However, this is one of the best tablets on the market.
The 11-inch IPS screen sports a 2388x1668 resolution and serves up 600 nits of peak brightness. It also delivers up to a 120Hz refresh rate (Apple calls this Pro Motion), resulting in a smoother scrolling experience compared to the iPad Air.
As for the M1 chip, this is the version with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Other specs include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, a 12MP front-facing TrueDepth camera, and a rear camera configuration consisting of a 12MP wide sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 10MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and 125-degree field of view.
Note that the 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage is on sale too, priced at $699.99 (save $99.01).
Here are some other Apple deals...
- 2022 iPad Air (64GB): $569.99 (save $29.01)
- 2022 iPad Air (256GB): $679 (save $70)
- 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (512GB): $1,299.99 (save $99.01)
- Apple Watch SE (40mm): $229 (save $50)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $359 (save $70)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $329 (save $70)
- Apple AirPods Max: $449.99 (save $99.01)
One thing to note about the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is that in addition to being bigger than the 11-inch model, it's the only iPad with a mini-LED display. This enables a peak brightness of 1,600 nits for HDR content.