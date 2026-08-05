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Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Hit The Water In Pontoon Boat Expansion

by Aaron LeongWednesday, August 05, 2026, 10:19 AM EDT
hero mastercraft gmaps
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are expanding from the asphalt to open water. MasterCraft has announced a partnership with marine navigation company Savvy Navvy to bring smartphone-mirroring infotainment directly to boat helms across its premium pontoon lineup.

While road cars seamlessly integrate navigation, music streaming, and hands-free communication onto a single dashboard screen, serious boat captains have up till now relied on fragmented helm setups. Standard automotive mapping platforms like Apple Maps and Google Maps have lacked underwater topography, channel markers, and tidal data, forcing boaters to juggle standalone marine chartplotters alongside phone mounts to handle audio and calls. 

The Mastercraft-Savvy Navvy combo bridges that gap by running Savvy Navvy directly within the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto UI. Founded in 2017 by former Google software engineer Jelte Liebrand, Savvy Navvy was built to simplify passage planning by replacing stacks of paper charts, tide tables, and marine weather apps with a single unified system, or basically Google Maps for boats. The software combines official hydrographic chart data, wind and wave predictions, real-time tidal information, and automated smart routing tailored to individual vessel specs.

savvy navvy

Directly from the helm, captains can now view Savvy Navvy’s 2D, 3D, or satellite charts side-by-side with their favorite smartphone media apps. The system delivers active GPS tracking, dynamic ETAs adjusted for live water conditions, nearby boat traffic monitoring, and location searches for harbors, marinas, and anchorages. Route planning is equally simple: users can map out a day on the water from their couch using a smartphone, and the itinerary immediately populates on the helm display once aboard.

MasterCraft debuted the new system at Crest Marine's annual dealer meeting on Lake Lansing with live on-water demonstrations. The integration will roll out as a standard feature starting with the 2027 model year on all Balise pontoons (MasterCraft’s luxury performance brand) and Crest Conquest and Caribbean models. Buyers of these pontoon models will also receive access to Savvy Navvy Premium, unlocking advanced navigational features right out of the factory.

Boaters without plans to buy a new vessel can still bring the technology on board. Savvy Navvy’s updated app is now available globally on iOS and Android, compatible with any marine display or aftermarket head unit supporting CarPlay or Android Auto. The question now is, however, should we be calling these Android Nautical and Apple BoatPlay?
Tags:  navigation, Android-Auto, apple-carplay, boats
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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