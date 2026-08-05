Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Hit The Water In Pontoon Boat Expansion
While road cars seamlessly integrate navigation, music streaming, and hands-free communication onto a single dashboard screen, serious boat captains have up till now relied on fragmented helm setups. Standard automotive mapping platforms like Apple Maps and Google Maps have lacked underwater topography, channel markers, and tidal data, forcing boaters to juggle standalone marine chartplotters alongside phone mounts to handle audio and calls.
Directly from the helm, captains can now view Savvy Navvy’s 2D, 3D, or satellite charts side-by-side with their favorite smartphone media apps. The system delivers active GPS tracking, dynamic ETAs adjusted for live water conditions, nearby boat traffic monitoring, and location searches for harbors, marinas, and anchorages. Route planning is equally simple: users can map out a day on the water from their couch using a smartphone, and the itinerary immediately populates on the helm display once aboard.
MasterCraft debuted the new system at Crest Marine's annual dealer meeting on Lake Lansing with live on-water demonstrations. The integration will roll out as a standard feature starting with the 2027 model year on all Balise pontoons (MasterCraft’s luxury performance brand) and Crest Conquest and Caribbean models. Buyers of these pontoon models will also receive access to Savvy Navvy Premium, unlocking advanced navigational features right out of the factory.
Boaters without plans to buy a new vessel can still bring the technology on board. Savvy Navvy’s updated app is now available globally on iOS and Android, compatible with any marine display or aftermarket head unit supporting CarPlay or Android Auto. The question now is, however, should we be calling these Android Nautical and Apple BoatPlay?