



The Mastercraft-Savvy Navvy combo bridges that gap by running Savvy Navvy directly within the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto UI. Founded in 2017 by former Google software engineer Jelte Liebrand, Savvy Navvy was built to simplify passage planning by replacing stacks of paper charts, tide tables, and marine weather apps with a single unified system, or basically Google Maps for boats. The software combines official hydrographic chart data, wind and wave predictions, real-time tidal information, and automated smart routing tailored to individual vessel specs.



