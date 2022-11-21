Apple AirTag 4-Pack Falls To All-Time Low, Black Friday Deals On AirPods And MagSafe Gear Too
Beat the Black Friday crowds by grabbing some incredible deals on Apple accessories right now. Deals on AirTags, Airpods, and MagSafe chargers and batteries are available to purchase for the Apple fans in your life.
Apple AirTags are an easy and convenient way to keep track of a person's most valuable possessions. The handy little devices allow users to find misplaced devices utilizing the Find My app. It only requires a single tap to instantly connect the AirTag with an iPhone or iPad. An audible sound can be used to let one know when they are getting closer to the device, or just ask Siri for help. If the device does not appear to be nearby on the initial search, simply place the AirTag into Lost Mode and be notified when it is detected in the Find My network. Right now a pack of four Apple Airtags can be purchased for a low price of $74.99.
If the Apple lover on your list is all about listening to music, movies, or live streams, a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) might be an ideal gift. The Apple-designed H2 chip provides smarter noise cancellation and a more immersive sound experience. With four pairs of silicone tips, everyone should be able to find a fit that keeps the earbuds securely in the ear. With up to 6 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, 33% more than 1st generation AirPods, and the ability to get a total of 30 hours of use with the included charging case, users can keep the beat throughout the day. You can save nearly $50 right now on a pair, with a price of $199.99.
If the person on your list prefers a headset over earbuds, then a pair of Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones may be what the doctor ordered. With the option of switching between active noise canceling and transparency mode, users can be sure to hear what they want, when they want. The headphones provide a spatial audio experience that provides a theater-like sound stage. The knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions provide a comfortable fit and feel. These high-end headphones can currently be purchased for a $100 discount at $449.
With all the new accessories, an added way of keeping an iPhone charged might be very useful. A MagSafe Battery Pack is a compact and easy way to keep an iPhone charged on the go. This device works with any iPhone 12 or higher smartphone and automatically charges the device for up to 15W of wireless charging. If the bump of a battery pack is not pleasing, then an Apple MagSafe Charger might be a better option. Perfectly aligned magnets attach to an iPhone 12 or higher, and provide faster wireless charging at up to 15W. If a person happens to own an iPhone 8 or later, they can still use the charger, but it will not connect magnetically. The MagSafe Battery Pack is currently $74.99, while the MagSafe Charger is a low $29.99.
With so many Apple accessories on sale, it should not be hard to find the perfect gift for the Apple lover on your shopping list this holiday season.