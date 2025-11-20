Apple AirPods Pro 3 Deal Is Live Ahead Of Black Friday, Pro 2 Even Cheaper





We don't know who still needs to hear this, but don't ever pay full price for a set of earbuds or headphones (or speakers, for that matter). Not even if it's a brand new time that just came out because it's only a matter of time before the MSRP becomes an afterthought. Need proof? Apple's newfangled AirPods Pro 3 with Live Translation and improved active noise cancellation is already on sale.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Get Discounted Before Black Friday

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 for $219.99 at Best Buy, where the retailer has the earbuds listed as its deal of the day. We'll be curious to see if pricing actually goes up tomorrow, as not to be outdone, these earbuds are also listed for $219.99 at Amazon. No matter which way you roll, you're looking at a $30 discount (12% off) over MSRP. We spottedfor, where the retailer has the earbuds listed as its deal of the day. We'll be curious to see if pricing actually goes up tomorrow, as not to be outdone, these earbuds are also listed for. No matter which way you roll, you're looking at a $30 discount (12% off) over MSRP.





Sure, that's not a gigantic markdown by any stretch. However, they've barely been on the market for two months . The AirPods Pro 3 is the newest and flagship version of Apple's growing AirPods lineup, with a new design that Apple claims offers a better fit and superior in-ear stability that previous models. Apple's also claiming a 2x improvement to active noise cancellation (ANC).





"With AirPods Pro 3, the most popular headphones take a massive leap forward, providing fantastic sound quality and the world’s best ANC of any in-ear wireless headphones," said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "Combined with an improved fit that provides greater stability for even more people, heart rate sensing, extended battery life, and Live Translation enabled by Apple Intelligence, AirPods Pro 3 take personal audio to the next level."





Apple also upgraded the battery life for its newest earbuds—the AirPods Pro 3 is rated to deliver up to 8 hours of listening time per charge with ANC enabled, and up to 24 hours of with the charging case.





Heart rate sensing during workouts and IP57-rated for dust, sweat, and water (versus IP54 previously) round up the upgrades. However, if you're looking interested in paying north of $200 for earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 is an excellent alternative and down to all all-time low price as well...

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Slashed To $139 At Walmart









AirPods Pro 2 are only two months removed from being Apple's flagship earbuds and can be had for a low $139 at Walmart (save $100). And yes, this is the Pro variant (we had to double check because the price is so low). While the AirPods Pro 3 come with some big claims, theare only two months removed from being Apple's flagship earbuds and can be had for a low. And yes, this is the Pro variant (we had to double check because the price is so low).





While no longer the newest version, these are stellar earbuds. They're also based on the same H2 chip as the newer model and support many of the same features, including ANC, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, Live Translation, touch controls, and automatic switching.





You do trade a little bit of battery life for the much cheaper price—up to 6 hours of listening time, but up to 30 hours with the charging case—but these are still awesome earbuds, and now at an aggressive discount. It pays to be patient, folks.





Here are a few more earbud deals...