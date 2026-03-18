CATEGORIES
home News

Apple AirPods Pro 3 And AirTag Trackers Slashed Up To 36% Off

by Paul LillyWednesday, March 18, 2026, 10:57 AM EDT
Side closeup render of an AirPods Pro 3 earbud with the words "Hola" on the left and "Hello" on the right.
When it comes to audio products, a bit of patience can be the difference between paying the full MSRP or scoring a deal and saving a bit of money. You don't necessarily even need a lot of patience. To wit, Apple's latest-generation AirPods Pro 3 earbuds have frequently been discounted since they released last September, and are again on sale right now.

Score Apple's AirPods Pro 3 For 20% Off

Head over to Amazon and you can snag Apple's AirPods Pro 3 for $199.99 (20% off, save $49.01). We've only seen them go for less one other time, when these earbuds ever-so-briefly dipped to $184 in February. Otherwise, the current price is the next lowest.

I'm still rocking the original AirPods Pro and feel they are more than suitable with great active noise cancellation (ANC) performance. The AirPods Pro 3, however, are touted to deliver a 4x improvement in ANC over the OG AirPods, and 2x the ANC as the previous generation AirPods Pro 2.

Apple also says the AirPods Pro 3 are more comfortable than previous models thanks to a new in-ear design based on over 10,000 ear scans and more than 100,000 hours of user research.

"To deliver this improved fit for even more people, the internal architecture was completely re-engineered to make each AirPod smaller, while the external geometry of the ear tip was aligned to the center of the body for increased stability — a design informed by an unparalleled dataset of more than 300 million points," Apple claims.

Other upgrades include the ability to track your heart rate during workouts, a bump to IP57 (from IP54) for dust, sweat, and water protection, and improved battery life that's rated for up to 8 hours of listening time versus 6 hours on the AirPods Pro 2.

Apple AirTag (1st Gen) 4-Pack Is 36% Off

Closeup render of four Apple AirTag (1st gen) trackers.

Apple also recently came out with a new version of its AirTag tracker, but if you're looking for a bargain, you can snag Apple's 1st-gen AirTags in a 4-pack for a discounted $63 at Amazon (36% off, save $36). Should you bit into this Apple deal?

If you're looking to track multiple items, this is a great offer that works out to $15.75 per tracker. I hide trackers in my cars and motorcycle, and have a wallet with a place for an AirTag as well. They're also handy for laptop bags, backpacks, certain pet collars, and the list goes on.

The AirTag 2 features a reworked internal design that makes it 50% louder and it also features enhanced Precision Finding capabilities. Those are nice upgrades, but you'll have to decide if they're paying extra to have. A 4-pack of the AirTag 2 runs $99 on Amazon, which works out to $24.75 apiece. You can also get a single AirTag 2 for $29.

Here are a few more deals...
Tags:  deals, Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), airtag, airpods pro 3
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use