Apple AirPods Pro 3 And AirTag Trackers Slashed Up To 36% Off





When it comes to audio products, a bit of patience can be the difference between paying the full MSRP or scoring a deal and saving a bit of money. You don't necessarily even need a lot of patience. To wit, Apple's latest-generation AirPods Pro 3 earbuds have frequently been discounted since they released last September , and are again on sale right now.

Score Apple's AirPods Pro 3 For 20% Off

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 for $199.99 (20% off, save $49.01). We've only seen them go for less one other time, when these earbuds ever-so-briefly dipped to $184 in February. Otherwise, the current price is the next lowest. Head over to Amazon and you can snagfor. We've only seen them go for less one other time, when these earbuds ever-so-briefly dipped to $184 in February. Otherwise, the current price is the next lowest.





I'm still rocking the original AirPods Pro and feel they are more than suitable with great active noise cancellation (ANC) performance. The AirPods Pro 3, however, are touted to deliver a 4x improvement in ANC over the OG AirPods, and 2x the ANC as the previous generation AirPods Pro 2.





Apple also says the AirPods Pro 3 are more comfortable than previous models thanks to a new in-ear design based on over 10,000 ear scans and more than 100,000 hours of user research.





"To deliver this improved fit for even more people, the internal architecture was completely re-engineered to make each AirPod smaller, while the external geometry of the ear tip was aligned to the center of the body for increased stability — a design informed by an unparalleled dataset of more than 300 million points," Apple claims.





Other upgrades include the ability to track your heart rate during workouts, a bump to IP57 (from IP54) for dust, sweat, and water protection, and improved battery life that's rated for up to 8 hours of listening time versus 6 hours on the AirPods Pro 2.

Apple AirTag (1st Gen) 4-Pack Is 36% Off









Apple's 1st-gen AirTags in a 4-pack for a discounted $63 at Amazon (36% off, save $36). Should you bit into this Apple deal? Apple also recently came out with a new version of its AirTag tracker, but if you're looking for a bargain, you can snagfor a discounted. Should you bit into this Apple deal?





If you're looking to track multiple items, this is a great offer that works out to $15.75 per tracker. I hide trackers in my cars and motorcycle, and have a wallet with a place for an AirTag as well. They're also handy for laptop bags, backpacks, certain pet collars, and the list goes on.









Here are a few more deals...