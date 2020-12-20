Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds Drop To Crazy Low $110 With This Hot Holiday Deal





The AirPods Pro wireless earbuds may be all the rage these days for those heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, but they'll set you back at least $190 online these days (down from their MSRP of $259). However, if you have a more modest budget, the second-generation AirPods are available at a killer price right now.

The AirPods have a regular price of $159, but are currently on sale at Amazon for $124.99. That's a nice $24 discount by itself, but Amazon is sweetening the deal with an additional $15 coupon that will automatically apply at checkout. That brings the price down to $109.99 with free shipping for Prime members.

The second-generation AirPods previously hit a low of $99.99 at Amazon back in early November, but that offer didn't last long at all. The only knock that we can level against the current deal is that the AirPods are not currently in stock. Amazon is showing a delivery date of January 4th, 2021, which means that they will arrive well after Christmas if you were hoping to score a set as a last-minute gift.





These AirPods come with a wired charging case, which is recharged using an included Lightning cable (a wall adapter is not included in the box). These are one-size-fits-all earbuds, unlike the more customizable (and more expensive) AirPods Pro. They also lack noise cancellation, but they do support hands-free "Hey Siri" commands and allow you to skip and pause play back using tap gestures. And by leveraging your iCloud account, you can seamlessly switch between connectivity with your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch.

Apple says that the AirPods are good for up to 5 hours of playback per charge, while the battery case holds enough charges for 24 hours of listening time.

We don't know how long this deal will last, but if you've been on the fence about getting a set of AirPods before, now is probably your best chance to strike.