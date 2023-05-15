Apple AirPods Max Wireless ANC Headphones Are $70 Off And Other Rocking Deals





We've said it numerous times before and it bears repeating at least once more—you rarely should pay full price for an audio product. Speakers, surround sound receivers, earbuds, and headphones often sell for below their MSRP and rank as some of the most discounted items in the field of tech gadgets. But don't just take our word for it, we'll let these deals do the talking.





Apple's AirPods Max wireless over-hear headphones is music to our ears—it's discounted to $479.99 on Amazon. That's $69 below its list price and makes a pricey headset a little bit less pricey. If you want to save even more, select the Amazon Warehouse option, which is offering a used unit in 'Like New' condition for $427.49 (save $121.51). According to Amazon's description, the only flaw is 'minor packaging damage observed during inspection." To kick things off, the savings onwireless over-hear headphones is music to our ears—it's discounted to. That's $69 below its list price and makes a pricey headset a little bit less pricey. If you want to save even more, select the Amazon Warehouse option, which is offering a used unit in 'Like New' condition for $427.49 (save $121.51). According to Amazon's description, the only flaw is 'minor packaging damage observed during inspection."





$359.99 at Amazon Warehouse as well. That brings the savings to $189.01. Either way (new or used), this is a highly-touted headset praised for its comfort, audio quality, and excellent active noise cancellation technology. If you can live with small cosmetic imperfections, there's a Sky Blue variant of a used AirPods Max foras well. That brings the savings to $189.01. Either way (new or used), this is a highly-touted headset praised for its comfort, audio quality, and excellent active noise cancellation technology.









Apple's AirPods (2nd Generation) for $99 at Amazon. That's technically a 23 percent discount from the MSRP though the $99 price point is pretty much the going rate these days. We're still highlighting it, though, because it's a good price for capable earbuds and also to drive home our point above (about paying full price for audio gear). For those of you who prefer a set of earbuds rather than an over-the-ear headset, you can snagfor. That's technically a 23 percent discount from the MSRP though the $99 price point is pretty much the going rate these days. We're still highlighting it, though, because it's a good price for capable earbuds and also to drive home our point above (about paying full price for audio gear).





These are Apple's last-gen earbuds and so they lack some of the latest features (like personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and a skin detect sensor), but they're based on the same H1 audio chip, they feature the same motion and speech detecting accelerometers, and offer up to 5 hours of run time (more than 24 hours if factoring in the charging the case). They're also $50 cheaper.





AirPods (3rd Generation) are marked down slightly right now to $149.99 on Amazon (save $19.01). The 3rd Gen model bumps battery life up to 6 hours (up to 30 hours with the charging case) and offers a few additional goodies, such as an adaptive EQ, force sensor (replaces the double-tap sensor on the 2nd Gen model), and an inward-facing microphone to go along with the dual beamforming mics. That said, if you want the latest capabilities and a little bit longer battery life, theare marked down slightly right now to(save $19.01). The 3rd Gen model bumps battery life up to 6 hours (up to 30 hours with the charging case) and offers a few additional goodies, such as an adaptive EQ, force sensor (replaces the double-tap sensor on the 2nd Gen model), and an inward-facing microphone to go along with the dual beamforming mics.









Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds for $194.99 on Amazon. You'll come across this SKU in several roundups when performing a search for the 'best earbuds' in large part because of the downright stellar active noise cancellation. But that's not the only high point. It's not just Apple's audio products that are on sale. To wit, you can snagfor. You'll come across this SKU in several roundups when performing a search for the 'best earbuds' in large part because of the downright stellar active noise cancellation. But that's not the only high point.





The WF-1000XM4 is universally praised for delivering great sound quality with punchy bass, intuitive capacitive controls, relatively long battery life (rated for up to 8 hours with ANC turned on and up to 12 hours with it turned off), and overall comfort with the included tips.





Here are some other great audio deals...



