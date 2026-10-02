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Apple Has A Clever $19 Fix For iPhone Duo Screen Wear And Creases

by Alan VelascoFriday, October 02, 2026, 02:50 PM EDT
iPhone Duo
iPhone Duo. Image: Apple.

Apple’s first ever foldable device, the iPhone Duo, is just weeks away from shipping, and the company is on a marketing blitz to sell customers on the device. During an interview with Angelica Siciliani Fendi, its vice president of hardware engineering, Kate Bergeron, revealed some notable details about the inner display’s cover layer.

When fielding questions about the inner display, Bergeron shared that the cover layer is “replaceable, which is a really nice thing for the customer that you can peel off that layer and get a new one." She also added that the company had put in a “significant amount of engineering work” to ensure that users get the most out of this cover layer, so customers can have peace of mind when making a purchase.

iPhone Duo Hinge
iPhone Duo Hinge. Image: Apple.

It will be interesting to see if Apple allows users to do this kind of replacement themselves with its repair program, or if a customer will have to take it into the nearest Apple store or one of its authorized service providers to have it completed. Those who opt to get AppleCare+ coverage for their device will be able to have it replaced by the company for $19. Considering the cost of the device and that it’s Apple’s first foldable, enrolling in AppleCare+ is probably a good idea.

Additionally, the cover layer does more than just act as a layer of protection for the screen. It helps to minimize the visibility of the crease where the device folds and its matte finish helps in reducing reflections to make it easier to use in brighter environments.

We’ll have a better idea of what the inner display has to offer and just how well engineered it is once the iPhone Duo begins to ship to customers on October 23. Meanwhile, interested buyers can begin to scope out some accessories we’ve highlighted.
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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