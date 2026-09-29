iPhone Duo's StandBy Mode Is Hiding A Lot More Than Apple Showed
Well-known leaker pdfu took to X to share code strings found in the latest iOS 27 beta indicating the existence of five more faces than those initially shown off by Apple. Users will be able to choose from and modify these faces using an app called Rushmore, which isn’t yet available in the iOS 27.1 simulator that developers utilize while testing their apps.
Apple Home users will be happy to hear that some of these newly revealed faces include two that are dedicated to managing smart home devices. One face is called Home Camera, which will allow users to view either a single camera feed or display a grid of up to nine cameras. Another face is called Home Modular, which pdfu theorizes is a “home accessory focused” face to manage other smart devices in the home.
For those wanting a bit more artistic expression with standby mode on the iPhone Duo, the leak also indicates that there will be at least one option available. The face is dubbed Flow and judging from code that refers to it as “ResponsiveArt,” it seems designed to handle animated artwork and potentially be an “abstract face.”
Lastly, there’s the Fade and Snoopy faces, but unfortunately there doesn’t seem to be many details for these two. Although it’s probably a safe bet that the Snoopy face will incorporate the popular cartoon character in its design; Peanuts streams exclusively on the Apple TV+ service.
We’ll get a complete look at everything the iPhone Duo has to offer when it launches on October 23.