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Apple Is 100% All-In On A Touchscreen MacBook, Leaker Says

by Paul LillyFriday, June 12, 2026, 10:06 AM EDT
Apple MacBook Air renders.
Apple is without a doubt planning to launch a MacBook that finally incorporates touch support on its display, according to a prominent leaker on Weibo. The long overdue feature would bring parity to a litany of Windows laptops and Chromebooks that have used touchscreen displays for years, and would likely be a popular selling point on future MacBooks.

Why has Apple resisted touch support for so long? Only Apple knows the real reason, but one of the prevailing theories is that it wants distinct product separation between its laptops and iPad tablets. Over the years, the two form factors have become more closely aligned in features, especially with the iPad Pro coming into focus as a high-end tablet alternative to a dedicated laptop.

Instant Digital post on Weibo about a MacBook touchscreen.

Whether Apple is truly ready to finally bring a touchscreen to the MacBook, only time will tell. That said, Instant Digital claims it is "100% confirmed" (via Google Translate).

This is far from the first we've heard that a MacBook could or will be getting a touchscreen. Last September, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo put it out there that "MacBook models will feature a touch panel for the first time, further blurring the line with the iPad."

"This shift appears to reflect Apple’s long-term observation of iPad user behavior, indicating that in certain scenarios, touch controls can enhance both productivity and the overall user experience," Kuo stated at the time.

He also indicated that the touchscreen would be an OLED panel, which would mark another first for the MacBook.

Then in April of this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who frequently writes about unannounced developments in the Apple space, said Apple had intended to launch a MacBook Pro with a touchscreen display at the end of 2026 or in early 2027, and that the "later end of the time timeline" was more likely, given the memory crunch and shift to M6 hardware.

It's widely expected that touch support, if and when it arrives, will be limited to a top-tier SKU potentially called MacBook Ultra. Factoring in not only touch support but also OLED, new hardware (M6), presumably premium specs, and the ongoing component shortage, there could be sticker shock associated with the release. That may be why Apple launched the MacBook Neo starting at $599 ($499 with an education discount), it's most affordable MacBook to date.
Tags:  Apple, Macbook, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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