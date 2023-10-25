CATEGORIES
home Leisure Gaming

Play Skyrim Like A Strategy Game With This Age Of Empires 2 Custom Map

by Zak KillianWednesday, October 25, 2023, 02:08 PM EDT
solitude
Are you a Skyrim fiend? Do you have thousands of hours in Bethesda's fantasy magnum opus, and long for more to do in the land of the Nords? Well, good news. Now you can conquer Skyrim in Age of Empires 2, thanks to an expansive custom map by creator /u/Grouchy_Bluejay4511.

whiterun

If you're not an AoE2 player, then you might not be aware that the game supports custom maps with extensive gameplay modifications in a similar fashion to later RTS games like Warcraft 3. What /u/Grouchy_Bluejay4511 has created is more than just a simple map layout, though. It's a full custom scenario with what the creator says are more than 50 different quests, over 100 unique characters, and the ability to play as one of the Holds "vying for control of Skyrim."

riften

Game locations from the open-world RPG are faithfully re-created, including what is obviously Whiterun with the giant castle looming over the town as well as the sacred Gildergreen tree. The canal that runs through thief town Riften is represented, as is the unique construction of the city of Markarth.

markarth

All in all, there are eight factions: Solitude, Dawnstar, Winterhold, Falkreath, Windhelm, and the three above. Every single location is instantly recognizable to fans of The Elder Scrolls Part V: Winterhold with its bridge to the Mage's Guild, the walled fortress of Windhelm, the harbors of Solitude, and so on. Even locations from the Skyrim DLCs are represented, like Dawnguard's Castle Volkinar and Dragonborn's Raven Rock.

winterhold

Gameplay in the map will of course be more similar to Age of Empires than Skyrim, but it does seem like it may be a somewhat hero-focused RTS experience. Unfortunately, we can't provide you with a download link just yet. It seems like /u/Grouchy_Bluejay4511 is still polishing the map after catching some last-minute bugs. The author says he plans to have the map published on the game's Steam Workshop by this coming Saturday, 10/28/23.
Tags:  PC gaming, Skyrim, age of empires 2
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment