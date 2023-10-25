Play Skyrim Like A Strategy Game With This Age Of Empires 2 Custom Map
Are you a Skyrim fiend? Do you have thousands of hours in Bethesda's fantasy magnum opus, and long for more to do in the land of the Nords? Well, good news. Now you can conquer Skyrim in Age of Empires 2, thanks to an expansive custom map by creator /u/Grouchy_Bluejay4511.
If you're not an AoE2 player, then you might not be aware that the game supports custom maps with extensive gameplay modifications in a similar fashion to later RTS games like Warcraft 3. What /u/Grouchy_Bluejay4511 has created is more than just a simple map layout, though. It's a full custom scenario with what the creator says are more than 50 different quests, over 100 unique characters, and the ability to play as one of the Holds "vying for control of Skyrim."
Game locations from the open-world RPG are faithfully re-created, including what is obviously Whiterun with the giant castle looming over the town as well as the sacred Gildergreen tree. The canal that runs through thief town Riften is represented, as is the unique construction of the city of Markarth.
All in all, there are eight factions: Solitude, Dawnstar, Winterhold, Falkreath, Windhelm, and the three above. Every single location is instantly recognizable to fans of The Elder Scrolls Part V: Winterhold with its bridge to the Mage's Guild, the walled fortress of Windhelm, the harbors of Solitude, and so on. Even locations from the Skyrim DLCs are represented, like Dawnguard's Castle Volkinar and Dragonborn's Raven Rock.
Gameplay in the map will of course be more similar to Age of Empires than Skyrim, but it does seem like it may be a somewhat hero-focused RTS experience. Unfortunately, we can't provide you with a download link just yet. It seems like /u/Grouchy_Bluejay4511 is still polishing the map after catching some last-minute bugs. The author says he plans to have the map published on the game's Steam Workshop by this coming Saturday, 10/28/23.