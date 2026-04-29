Anthropic Expands Claude AI to Adobe, Blender and More Apps in Creative Push
AI companies have frequently been in the news lately, and not always for positive reasons. Following a recent, widely discussed account on X of a business owner who lost three months of data due to an AI error, Anthropic is clearly looking to highlight practical, beneficial applications of its technology to help alleviate stress for creative professionals.
These connectors allow Claude to access the following platforms and tools directly:
- Ableton: Claude can now provide accurate, grounded assistance by pulling directly from official product documentation for Ableton Live and Push.
- Adobe for Creativity: Users can orchestrate multi-step workflows to bring assets to life across more than 50 Creative Cloud tools, including Photoshop, Premiere, and Express.
- Affinity: Designed to automate repetitive production tasks, this tool handles layer renaming, batch adjustments, and file exports within professional workflows.
- Autodesk Fusion: Engineers and designers can utilize Claude to create and modify 3D models via conversational natural-language commands.
- Blender: This interface provides natural-language access to Blender's Python API, simplifying the navigation of complex setups and technical documentation.
- Resolume Arena and Wire: VJs and visual artists can perform real-time control of Arena, Avenue, and Wire through Claude for live AV productions.
- SketchUp: Users can describe site concepts or furniture designs to Claude to generate 3D modeling starting points for further refinement.
- Splice: Music producers can now search through Splice’s extensive catalog of royalty-free samples directly within the Claude interface.
Anthropic outlined several ways Claude can support creative tasks, including learning new tools, extending existing software with custom code, bridging different tools within a production pipeline, and automating repetitive tasks. Adobe offered a specific example of this utility: a user could batch-edit photos inside Claude and then send the assets to Firefly Boards to organize and refine them in one centralized location.
Looking toward the future, Anthropic also announced that it will collaborate with various art and design programs to support curricula involving creative computation. The company hopes that as students and young professionals engage with these new programs, their feedback will help Anthropic better understand the needs of creative practitioners.