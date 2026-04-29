CATEGORIES
home News

Anthropic Expands Claude AI to Adobe, Blender and More Apps in Creative Push

by Tim SweezyWednesday, April 29, 2026, 11:28 AM EDT
hero claude connect
AI powerhouse Anthropic has announced the release of several new "connectors,” which are tools that allow its Claude AI to work directly alongside the software widely used by creative professionals, such as Blender, Affinity, and Adobe. The company stated that while AI cannot replace the creative instincts or imagination of artists, the technology can improve workflows, expand skill sets, and empower users to take on larger-scale projects.

AI companies have frequently been in the news lately, and not always for positive reasons. Following a recent, widely discussed account on X of a business owner who lost three months of data due to an AI error, Anthropic is clearly looking to highlight practical, beneficial applications of its technology to help alleviate stress for creative professionals.

anthropic adobe connector

These connectors allow Claude to access the following platforms and tools directly:
  • Ableton: Claude can now provide accurate, grounded assistance by pulling directly from official product documentation for Ableton Live and Push.
  • Adobe for Creativity: Users can orchestrate multi-step workflows to bring assets to life across more than 50 Creative Cloud tools, including Photoshop, Premiere, and Express.
  • Affinity: Designed to automate repetitive production tasks, this tool handles layer renaming, batch adjustments, and file exports within professional workflows.
  • Autodesk Fusion: Engineers and designers can utilize Claude to create and modify 3D models via conversational natural-language commands.
  • Blender: This interface provides natural-language access to Blender's Python API, simplifying the navigation of complex setups and technical documentation.
  • Resolume Arena and Wire: VJs and visual artists can perform real-time control of Arena, Avenue, and Wire through Claude for live AV productions.
  • SketchUp: Users can describe site concepts or furniture designs to Claude to generate 3D modeling starting points for further refinement.
  • Splice: Music producers can now search through Splice’s extensive catalog of royalty-free samples directly within the Claude interface.
Adobe, which notably settled a $150 million laws.uit regarding subscription fees earlier this year, has issued its own formal announcement regarding the new integration. The company stated this will provide a new way for users to bring their creative vision to life directly inside Claude. Once installed, users can simply describe their intended outcome, and the connector will orchestrate the necessary multi-step workflows across Creative Cloud apps like Photoshop and Firefly. Adobe emphasized that creatives can provide the vision while allowing the software to handle the technical execution.

Anthropic outlined several ways Claude can support creative tasks, including learning new tools, extending existing software with custom code, bridging different tools within a production pipeline, and automating repetitive tasks. Adobe offered a specific example of this utility: a user could batch-edit photos inside Claude and then send the assets to Firefly Boards to organize and refine them in one centralized location.

Looking toward the future, Anthropic also announced that it will collaborate with various art and design programs to support curricula involving creative computation. The company hopes that as students and young professionals engage with these new programs, their feedback will help Anthropic better understand the needs of creative practitioners.
Tags:  (NASDAQ:ADBE), AI, blender, anthropic, claude
Tim Sweezy

Tim Sweezy

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use