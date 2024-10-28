Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch As Early As Next Week, Leaker Claims





A Brazilian journalist has suggested that Nintendo could reveal its promised and much-anticipated successor to its Switch console—possible called the Switch 2 —in the coming days, perhaps as early as next week during the company's next shareholder meeting. It's important to note, however, that this is largely speculation rather than an inside leak or anything more concrete.





Be that as it may, an imminent announcement is at least plausible if nothing else. If you recall, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa teased a "successor to the Nintendo Switch" during an earnings call in May, saying an announcement would be forthcoming "within this fiscal year."







"This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation," Furukawa stated on X/Twitter at the time.





We are in the midst of Nintendo's fiscal year, which began in July 2024 and runs through March 2025. So assuming no hiccups to Nintendo's roadmap, a Switch 2 announcement is, at most, no more than five months away. But here's where it gets tricky.







There was at least one hiccup. Earlier this year, Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe scooped the Switch 2 being delayed to 2025 , which was a pretty big story at the time. Now in a recent YouTube stream, Lippe threw it out there that an announcement is coming "next week," according to a translation of the video. Why is that?





Well, he points out that Nintendo has a shareholder meeting on Tuesday, November 5. From his vantage point, Nintendo otherwise doesn't have a whole lot of exciting news to share with investors. Additionally, investors are likely to ask questions about Nintendo's next game console.





"[Nintendo] can't go to the shareholder meeting without any thing to show them," Lippe suggests . "So, in the worst case scenario—no, this can't be true—if... they're not absolute lunatics, in the worst case scenario they will tell the date they're announcing the Switch 2 during this meeting. But it's most likely that they show it beforehand so that they don't have to explain anything to anyone man. So, i think it's coming."





He makes a fair point, though on the flip side, it's hard to envision Nintendo feeling pressured to make an announcement before it's ready. So as usual, we'll have to wait and see.

