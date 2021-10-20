Microsoft Starts To Make Running Android Apps On Windows 11 A Reality





One of the few really interesting announcements surrounding the roll-out of Windows 11 was the news that the latest version of Redmond's PC OS would also support apps from the dominant mobile platform, Android . That hype quickly died down as Microsoft admitted that such support wouldn't be available from day one, though. Some folks suggested it might never come at all.

For now, your selection of apps is actually even more limited than that. The current Insider and Beta access to Android apps is limited to a curated selection of fifty apps. Apps available today consist primarily of mobile games, kids' content, and Amazon's Kindle and Comics apps.





Android, Win32, PWA, and WSL apps running side-by-side on Windows 11. Source: Microsoft

