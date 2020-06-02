CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyTuesday, June 02, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT

Android 11 Beta 1 Pushing Early To Pixel 4 Owners With These Fresh Changes

Android
Had the Coronavirus pandemic never occurred, Google would be getting ready to release its Android 11 Beta 1 release tomorrow, as originally planned. That's not going to happen—the launch event has been postponed without a followup date, so for the time being, the Android 11 Preview 4 build is the latest one. Well, for most people.

Pixel 4 owners are apparently the exception. As spotted by XDA-Developers, the Android 11 Beta 1 build (RPB1.200504.018) has found its way to some Pixel 4 phones as a 736MB download, and with it comes a glimpse of some upcoming features, changes, and improvements that Google is currently working on for the final release.

One of the improvements involves the Quick Settings panel. When the Preview 1 build arrived, it moved the music player notification to the Quick Settings panel, alongside controls for other settings. This led to some mixed reactions, as the music player could get pushed to the bottom if there are a bunch of other notifications.

Android 11 Beta 1 Music Player

The new Beta 1 release fixes this by adding a second row, with the music player on one side and various other toggles on the other side. This is not enabled by default, but is at least an option with the Beta 1 release.

Some other notable changes and additions include...
  • Three more icon shapes added to the Pixel Themes app (Tapered Rectangle, Pebble, and Vessel).
  • Power menu settings for device controls.
  • Control app suggestions in the Pixel Launcher.
  • Expanded graphics for Accessibility Settings (TalkBack and Select to Speak).
  • A new developer option called Wi-Fi enhanced MAC randomization (allows the MAC address to change whenever the phone connects to a Wi-Fi network that has MAC randomization enabled).
Other features are in development and partially completed in the Beta 1 release. For example, Google offered up a new screenshot preview in the Preview 1 build that suggested there would be support for scrolling screenshots. It's still not available in the Beta 1 build, but is something Google is working on.

It also looks like Google will allow users to customize the Clock in Android 11. There is a new "Clock" settings option found by navigating to Settings > Styles and Wallpapers, though for the time being, the default (and only) option is or the lock screen. This will probably change by the time the final version of Android 11 ships to the public at large.

Barring a delay, Android 11 will roll out in finalized form in the third quarter of this year, and possibly early September (Android 10 arrived on September 3, 2019).


Tags:  (nasdaq:goog), pixel 4, pixel 4 xl, android 11
Via:  XDA Developers
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms