Android 11 Beta 1 Pushing Early To Pixel 4 Owners With These Fresh Changes





Had the Coronavirus pandemic never occurred, Google would be getting ready to release its Android 11 Beta 1 release tomorrow, as originally planned. That's not going to happen—the launch event has been postponed without a followup date, so for the time being, the Android 11 Preview 4 build is the latest one. Well, for most people.





Pixel 4 owners are apparently the exception. As spotted by XDA-Developers, the Android 11 Beta 1 build (RPB1.200504.018) has found its way to some Pixel 4 phones as a 736MB download, and with it comes a glimpse of some upcoming features, changes, and improvements that Google is currently working on for the final release.





One of the improvements involves the Quick Settings panel. When the Preview 1 build arrived, it moved the music player notification to the Quick Settings panel, alongside controls for other settings. This led to some mixed reactions, as the music player could get pushed to the bottom if there are a bunch of other notifications.









The new Beta 1 release fixes this by adding a second row, with the music player on one side and various other toggles on the other side. This is not enabled by default, but is at least an option with the Beta 1 release.





Some other notable changes and additions include...