CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, May 06, 2020, 02:00 PM EDT

Google's Android 11 Beta Launch Show Is Coming, Here's When And Where To Watch

Android
Are you ready for a new version of Android? Ready or not, it's right around the corner, at least in public beta form. Google plans to launch the Android 11 public beta on June 3, 2020, with a livestream announcing the details. Normally this is something that would be rolled out during Google I/O, but that event was cancelled this year because of COVID-19.

"Join us as we unveil new features packed inside the next release, Android 11, as well as updates for developers to help them get the most out of modern Android development," Google states on its Android 11 developers landing page.

That's also the place to go (hit the link in the Via field below) to jot your name and email address if you would like to subscribe to Android developer updates. And if not, that is okay too—we will be covering details of the Android 11 beta launch as they become available.



The show kicks off at 11:00 am EST and is scheduled to run for an hour (12:00 pm EST). If you are on Pacific Coast, that means 8:00 am PT to 9:00am PT. It will be livestreamed on Google's Android Developers channel on YouTube.

There will also be a live post-show consisting of a question and answer session with "Android experts." According to the Android 11 beta site, those experts include Android's vice president of engineering, Dave Burke, and senior director of product management, Stephanie Cuthbertson.

In the meantime, Google is inviting people to ping its team with questions on Twitter using the hashtag #AskAndroid, for a chance to have them answered live during the Q&A session.

According to the developer previews that have been making the rounds, Android 11 will look to make 5G experiences better for consumers with compliant hardware, add better privacy and security controls, and of course introduce some nifty new features, such as over-the-air file sharing in the vein of AirDrop.


Tags:  Google, (nasdaq:goog), android 11
Via:  Google
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms