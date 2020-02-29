Alleged Ampere GPU Leak Has NVIDIA Flexing Up To 7552 Cores And Blockbuster Performance





Don't stop us if you've heard this one before—there is a leak related to NVIDIA's upcoming Ampere GPU ! We know, we know, that's not exactly shocking. But even if you're suffering from leak-fatigue, it's worth checking this one out. The leak supposedly outlines some basic specifications and performance data, and that's where things get interesting.





As a quick refresher, Ampere is rumored to be NVIDIA's next-generation GPU. There's not really much in the way of official information, but past rumors suggest it will deliver a big performance uplift over Turing, and at half the power draw. It's also said Ampere will represent a shift to a 7-nanometer manufacturing process.





Getting back to the leak, Twitter user _rogame uncovered a couple of Geekbench entries for "two unknown NVIDIA GPUs." One is listed as having 7,552 CUDA cores, 118 compute units (CUs), a 1.11GHz clockspeed, and 24GB of memory. The second one has 6,912 CUDA cores, 108 CUs, a 1.01GHz clock, and 47GB of memory.





Geekbench is almost definitely misreading the memory arrangement on the latter part. Whether the other specifications are accurate, there is just no way of knowing right now. However, based on prior rumors, neither of these represent a full fat version of Ampere, which is said to have 8,192 CUDA cores at the top end.







Source: Geekbench (via @_rogame)







The bigger of the two posted an OpenCL score of 184,096 in Geekbench 5. That doesn't mean much by itself, but if we compare to the number to what current cards score, well, there is reason to be excited. Here's some reference data...