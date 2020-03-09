CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, March 09, 2020, 09:36 AM EDT

AMD's Ryzen 5 3600 Mainstream 6-Core CPU On Sale For Low $165

AMD has encountered a lot of success with its Ryzen 3000 family of processors, which offer a compelling balance of performance, value, and power efficiency that gamers are looking for. While all of us would likely love to have a 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X or 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X in our gaming rigs, some of us with more limited budgets are instead looking at processors in the sub-$200 range. 

That leads us to the Ryzen 5 3600, which is available right now from Newegg for a low $164.99. The retailer typically sells the processor for $179.99, but it is discounting the processor by $15 with the coupon code EMCDEDR23. You of course get free shipping with the processor, and it also comes with a free three-month trial of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Newegg says that this represents a $29.99 added value to the deal.

The relatively low pricing of the Ryzen 5 3600 along with its strong performance has meant that it is consistently one of the best-selling processors across all online retail platforms. It was by far the best-selling processor at German retailer Mindfactory (which keeps a detailed track of CPU sales data), and it remains the #1 seller over at Amazon (where it's priced at $174.99).

The Ryzen 5 3600 is a 6-core, 12-thread processor with a TDP of 65 watts. It has a base clock of 3.6GHz and a maximum boost clock of 4.2GHz. The AM4-socket Zen 2 processor is built on TSMC's 7nm FinFET process tech, and supports the PCIe 4.0 interface (when coupled with an AMD X570-based motherboard) along with DDR4-3200 memory.

We should mention that the Ryzen 5 3600 comes with a Wraith Stealth cooler in the box, so that's one less thing that you have to worry about purchasing. It should also be noted that if you happen to have a MicroCenter store nearby, you can get the same processor for $159.99 with free in-store pickup. Unfortunately, MicroCenters are only located in 16 states and they do not ship processors out of state.



