AMD Zen 5 Desktop And Mobile Ryzen CPUs Break Cover On Shipping Manifest
It's been a year and a half since AMD launched its Socket AM5 platform and its Zen 4 desktop processors, so the time is nigh for a new generation. Most people are expecting AMD to announce its second series of Socket AM5 processors at Computex in May, and then launch them not long after. There's a new piece of evidence for that idea thanks to a couple of well-known leakers on Xwitter who will no doubt be familiar names to enthusiasts.
To begin with, 188号 (better known as @momomo_us) leaked a single snippet from a customs log that seemed to be for some upcoming processors, and in a reply, 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) pointed out that there were many more interesting entries on the same log, posting this image:
Thanks to @harukaze5719 for pointing these out.
Right there in the manifest we can see quite a few curious listings. "STRIX128W" clearly refers to AMD's upcoming Strix processors, while "Fire Range" is the name for the successor to Dragon Range, AMD's high-end "desktop on mobile" platform to provide up to 16 cores in a laptop form factor. It's not completely clear what "STRIX128W" refers to, but we suspect that this is the "standard" Strix Point processors with a 128-bit memory bus instead of the rumored Strix Halo chips that supposedly have a 256-bit memory interface.
Thanks to @momomo_us for pointing these out.
In response, 188号 elected to post many more snippets from customs logs—basically every listing that includes "microprocessors." Among them there are all kinds of goodies. Above we can see a listing for six-core, 105-watt Granite Ridge processor prototypes as well as unverified 8-core 170-watt parts that are probably also Granite Ridge. These chips are prototypes for what will eventually be Zen 5 desktop CPUs. It's interesting to note that they have different steppings, with the 6-core parts being marked as A0 while the 8-core parts are B0.
As for the image that 188号 originally posted, "BRH" seems to be an abbreviation of "Breithorn", which is an internal AMD codename related to its upcoming EPYC "Turin" processors using Zen 5 CPU cores. The leaker has posted very many entries about these chips, which may mean that at least some of these parts aren't prototype or test packages but instead early samples of final silicon that AMD will likely test before sending to its partners for verfication and validation.
AMD has been relatively tight-lipped about its Zen 5 processors to date. The company hasn't confirmed a release date or even a public release window for the new chips. We know that both the mobile and desktop parts are likely to top out at 16 cores and have the same 105W and 170W TDPs as extant Ryzen 7000 processors. That makes sense considering that they should slot into the same motherboards. Zen 5 APUs will have RDNA 3.5 or RDNA 4 graphics, while the desktop processors will probably still use the same single-WGP RDNA 2 integrated graphics as on Ryzen 7000 series. We'll probably learn more with further leaks next month.