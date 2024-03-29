CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Zen 5 Desktop And Mobile Ryzen CPUs Break Cover On Shipping Manifest

by Zak KillianFriday, March 29, 2024, 05:00 PM EDT
AMD Mobile Ryzen CPU Hero

It's been a year and a half since AMD launched its Socket AM5 platform and its Zen 4 desktop processors, so the time is nigh for a new generation. Most people are expecting AMD to announce its second series of Socket AM5 processors at Computex in May, and then launch them not long after. There's a new piece of evidence for that idea thanks to a couple of well-known leakers on Xwitter who will no doubt be familiar names to enthusiasts.

To begin with, 188号 (better known as @momomo_us) leaked a single snippet from a customs log that seemed to be for some upcoming processors, and in a reply, 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) pointed out that there were many more interesting entries on the same log, posting this image:

fire range strix shipping manifest harukaze
Thanks to @harukaze5719 for pointing these out.

Right there in the manifest we can see quite a few curious listings. "STRIX128W" clearly refers to AMD's upcoming Strix processors, while "Fire Range" is the name for the successor to Dragon Range, AMD's high-end "desktop on mobile" platform to provide up to 16 cores in a laptop form factor. It's not completely clear what "STRIX128W" refers to, but we suspect that this is the "standard" Strix Point processors with a 128-bit memory bus instead of the rumored Strix Halo chips that supposedly have a 256-bit memory interface.

granite ridge combined momomo
Thanks to @momomo_us for pointing these out.

In response, 188号 elected to post many more snippets from customs logs—basically every listing that includes "microprocessors." Among them there are all kinds of goodies. Above we can see a listing for six-core, 105-watt Granite Ridge processor prototypes as well as unverified 8-core 170-watt parts that are probably also Granite Ridge. These chips are prototypes for what will eventually be Zen 5 desktop CPUs. It's interesting to note that they have different steppings, with the 6-core parts being marked as A0 while the 8-core parts are B0.

amd epyc breithorn shipping leaks momomo

As for the image that 188号 originally posted, "BRH" seems to be an abbreviation of "Breithorn", which is an internal AMD codename related to its upcoming EPYC "Turin" processors using Zen 5 CPU cores. The leaker has posted very many entries about these chips, which may mean that at least some of these parts aren't prototype or test packages but instead early samples of final silicon that AMD will likely test before sending to its partners for verfication and validation.

AMD has been relatively tight-lipped about its Zen 5 processors to date. The company hasn't confirmed a release date or even a public release window for the new chips. We know that both the mobile and desktop parts are likely to top out at 16 cores and have the same 105W and 170W TDPs as extant Ryzen 7000 processors. That makes sense considering that they should slot into the same motherboards. Zen 5 APUs will have RDNA 3.5 or RDNA 4 graphics, while the desktop processors will probably still use the same single-WGP RDNA 2 integrated graphics as on Ryzen 7000 series. We'll probably learn more with further leaks next month.
Tags:  AMD, leaks, (nasdaq:amd), zen 5
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment