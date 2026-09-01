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AMD Wins Massive $450M Contract To Power Europe's LUMI-AI Computer

by Paul LillyTuesday, September 01, 2026, 10:40 AM EDT
AMD Instinct MI430X
AMD Instinct MI430X - Image: AMD
The European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) has awarded a €387.8 million (around $450 million in U.S. currency) procurement contract to systems vendor Bull to deliver LUMI-AI, Europe's next-generation flagship supercomputer. Of particular note, AMD scored the key hardware wins for the project, supplying both its next-gen Instinct MI430X accelerators and 6th Generation 256-core EPYC processors to power the massive deployment.

A 10x Capacity Leap In Finland

AMD Instinct MI430X
AMD Instinct MI430X - Image: AMD

Scheduled for deployment at the CSC - IT Center for Science in Kajaani, Finland, in the second half of 2027, LUMI-AI will serve as the primary computing backbone for the broader European AI factory initiative. It also represents a major jump in processing capabilities, with AMD claiming the system will provide up to 10 times the AI capacity and nearly twice the high-performance computing (HPC) capacity over the original AMD-powered LUMI system.

AMD's Instinct MI430X GPUs deliver up to 288 TFLOPs of FP64 vector performance, which as AMD points out, is up to 8.7x higher than NVIDIA's Vera Rubin GPUs at 33 TFLOPs (though Vera Rubin flexes its muscles in FP4 AI Inference at 50 PFLOPs vs 9.2 PFLOPs for the Instinct MI430X). Instinct MI430X GPUs also tout up to 432GB of integrated HBM4 memory capable of up to 23.3TB/s of peak theoretical memory bandwidth.

"Europe’s next wave of AI innovation will depend on infrastructure that is open, efficient and trusted. LUMI-AI marks an important next step in the AMD partnership with EuroHPC JU, the LUMI AI Factory consortium and Bull. Powered by AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, it will strengthen Europe’s sovereign AI capacity, accelerate scientific discovery and give researchers, startups and industry the scale and flexibility to shape Europe’s AI future," said Thomas Zacharia, Senior Vice President, Global Public Sector and Strategic Partnerships, AMD

The supercomputer will be housed inside Bull's liquid-cooled BullSequana XH3500 platform, utilizing Bull’s proprietary BXI interconnect alongside networking hardware from Nokia and storage solutions powered by IBM Storage Scale.

LUMI-AI is also built as a hybrid system that will integrate directly with the co-located LUMI-IQ quantum computing platform. On the environmental side, the data center will run on 100% renewable energy and utilize warm-water direct liquid cooling to capture excess heat, feeding it into Kajaani's municipal district heating network.

When LUMI-AI fires up in Finland late next year, it will stand as one of AMD's biggest hardware wins in the AI space yet.
Tags:  AMD, supercomputer, (nasdaq:amd), epyc, instinct mi430x
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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