AMD's Game Bundle Lets You Pick 2 Free Titles With Radeon RX 7800 XT And 7700 XT
AMD seems to have been having a hard time moving its graphics cards lately, which is a bit of a shame, because they're capable hardware—just check out our most recent GPU review to see evidence of that. If you've been considering a GPU upgrade, AMD just sweetened the pot with a game bundle that lets you select two of four games with the purchase of a mid-range AMD GPU from participating vendors.
Those models include Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT cards from any board partner. The Radeon RX 7700 XT is a solid upgrade on the Radeon RX 6700 XT, with improved raster and much-improved ray-tracing performance. Meanwhile, the Radeon RX 7800 XT doesn't move the needle much in raster from the last-gen RX 6800 XT, but it does offer the RDNA 3 upgrades including speedier ray-tracing and improved efficiency.
The available games as part of the promotion are relatively diverse in terms of gameplay style and themes. You can pick any two of Starfield, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Lies of P, and Company of Heroes 3. Avatar is primarily a first-person shooter, but the other three are an RPG, a Souls-like, and a real-time strategy game. Starfield and Lies of P redeem on Steam, while Avatar comes down via Ubisoft Connect and Company of Heroes requires its own launcher.
The free game campaign is active now and runs through July 20th, "or until the supply of coupon codes is exhausted." It's open to AMD Radeon customers worldwide (aside from China, North Korea, Russia, and a few other areas), although Japanese users are limited to just one game, for whatever reason. If you'd like to know who's participating in the promotion in your area, hit up AMD's list of retailers.