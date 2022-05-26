Join Us LIVE Today For A Ryzen 7000 Chat With AMD's Robert Hallock







We have a special guest joining us today for our 2.5 Geeks livestream, Robert Hallock, Director of Technical Marketing at AMD . He'll be joining us to discuss everything AMD revealed during its Computex 2022 keynote . That means we'll be prodding for some juicy details Zen 4 and its accompanying 600 series chipsets, among other topics.





As you know, Zen 4 is shaping up to be an exciting launch. During the keynote, AMD showed off a 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 7000 series processor cruising through a 3D rendering workload in Blender and dusting the competition by 31 percent. AMD also said we can expect Zen 4 to deliver a better than 15 percent performance uplift in single-threaded performance compared to Zen 3, along with twice the per core L2 cache and faster clocks topping 5GHz.





5:00pm ET (2:00pm PT) on

5:00pm ET (2:00pm PT) on YouTube, Facebook, or right here...









Bring any questions you might have too, as we'll be monitoring the chat during the livestream. We plan to prod Hallock on a variety of topics, from AMD's upcoming Zen 4 CPUs to its accompanying AM5 socket, to next-gen chipsets and AMD SmartAccess Storage.







AMD also announced its low-cost Mendocino processors at Computex, which pair Zen 2 CPU cores with RDNA 2 GPU cores for entry level systems. Our bigger focus will be on Zen 4 and the Ryzen 7000 series, but if you have questions about Mendocino (or anything else), feel free to bring those as well.