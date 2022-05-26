CATEGORIES
Join Us LIVE Today For A Ryzen 7000 Chat With AMD's Robert Hallock

by Paul LillyThursday, May 26, 2022, 11:06 AM EDT
Robert Hallock
We have a special guest joining us today for our 2.5 Geeks livestream, Robert Hallock, Director of Technical Marketing at AMD. He'll be joining us to discuss everything AMD revealed during its Computex 2022 keynote. That means we'll be prodding for some juicy details Zen 4 and its accompanying 600 series chipsets, among other topics.

As you know, Zen 4 is shaping up to be an exciting launch. During the keynote, AMD showed off a 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 7000 series processor cruising through a 3D rendering workload in Blender and dusting the competition by 31 percent. AMD also said we can expect Zen 4 to deliver a better than 15 percent performance uplift in single-threaded performance compared to Zen 3, along with twice the per core L2 cache and faster clocks topping 5GHz.

We can hardly wait. In the meantime, join us today at 5:00pm ET (2:00pm PT) on YouTube, Facebook, or right here...


Bring any questions you might have too, as we'll be monitoring the chat during the livestream. We plan to prod Hallock on a variety of topics, from AMD's upcoming Zen 4 CPUs to its accompanying AM5 socket, to next-gen chipsets and AMD SmartAccess Storage.

AMD also announced its low-cost Mendocino processors at Computex, which pair Zen 2 CPU cores with RDNA 2 GPU cores for entry level systems. Our bigger focus will be on Zen 4 and the Ryzen 7000 series, but if you have questions about Mendocino (or anything else), feel free to bring those as well.
