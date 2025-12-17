AMD Sneaks A Lower Power Radeon RX 9060 XT LP Into GPU Lineup





AMD has quietly expanded its graphics card lineup with the Radeon RX 9060 XT LP, essentially a lower power version of the regular Radeon RX 9060 XT for mid-range gaming PCs. From what we can tell, the specifications between and regular and LP models are virtual identical, save for a lower TBP (typical board rating) on the new LP variant.





Both cards are based on AMD's RDNA 4 architecture and both sport 32 compute units (2,048 stream processors), 32 ray accelerators, and 64 AI accelerators. They also share the same 16GB GDDR6 VRAM (up to 20Gbps) configuration with a 128-bit bus yielding up to a little over 320GB/s of memory bandwidth, and both cards wield 32MB of Infinity Cache. The I/O looks the same, and both cards draw power from a single 8-pin PCIe plug.













Where they differ is with the LP model featuring a TBP of up to 140W, which is 20W less than the 160W TBP of the regular Radeon RX 9060 XT. That amounts to a 12.5% reduction (we double-checked the math). However, AMD maintains a 450W minimum PSU recommendation for the LP card, the same as for the standard model.





AMD doesn't list clock speeds on its Radeon RX 9060 XT LP product page, but our assumption is that they're slightly slower than the standard model, which features a 1,700MHz base clock, 2,530MHz game clock, and up to a 3,130MHz boost clock. In lieu of missing clock details, however, AMD outlines some performance metrics that makes us comfortable in making that assumption.









For example, AMD lists peak single precision (FP32 vector) at 25 TFLOPs, peak half precision (FP16 vector) at 50 TFLOPS, and peak half precision (FP16 matrix) at 100 TFLOPs. The standard Radeon RX 9060 XT hits 25.6 TFLOPS, 51.3 TFLOPS, and 103 TFLOPs, respectively, for those same metrics.





The same story unfolds on down the list of rated performance categories. Unfortunately, AMD doesn't provide any gaming performance figures at 1440p Ultra like it does for the Radeon RX 9060 XT, though we expect the dips to be minor there as well.



