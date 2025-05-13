AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000WX Zen 5 CPUs Confirmed? Check Out This Official Listing





At this point, it's not much of a secret that AMD is getting ready to introduce a new round of Ryzen Threadripper processors, with the upcoming 9000WX series of high-end desktop (HEDT) chips based on Zen 5 possibly being revealed at Computex (AMD is planning a livestream event on Tuesday, May 20 at 8:00 p.m. PST / 11:00 p.m. EST). Lest there be any lingering doubt, however, a recent listing at SATA-IO basically confirms a launch is imminent.

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 9000 WX-Series Processorshttps://t.co/EZzZwOvAbF — 188号 (@momomo_us) May 12, 2025

Spotted by leaker @momomo_us on X, the S ATA IO database listing highlights "Ryzen Threadripper Pro 99xxWX" as being registered with the site. Formed way back in 2004, SATA IO, or Serial ATA International Organization, is an independent non-profit that develops, manages, and promotes SATA storage specifications. AMD is among its extensive list of members.





This is not the first reliable leak linked to AMD's next round of Threadripper chips. Back in April, for example, ASUS highlighted support for AMD's not-yet-released Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series CPUs in both Pro and non-Pro form, for its existing socket sTR5 workstation motherboards. It also confirmed the top core count.





"Thirty-six degrees of power drive AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000 WX and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 processors with up to 96 cores, simultaneously supporting up to 1TB of R-DIMM DDR5 modules, providing the performance potential that professionals armed with the state-of-the-art applications need," ASUS wrote.





The chips also made an appearance on a shipping manifest. Interestingly, the new SATA IO database listing only references Pro models, as noticed by the folks at Videocardz. That doesn't mean AMD won't release non-Pro chips too, but it's something to keep an eye on as an official reveal comes into view.





Codenamed Shimada Peak, a top Threadripper 9995WX Pro SKU is expected to be the one with 96 cores and 192 threads, followed by a 64-core/128-thread Threadripper 9985WX Pro, 32-core/64-core Threadripper 9975WX Pro, 24-core/48-thread 9965 WX Pro, 16-core/32-thread Threadripper 9955WX Pro, and 12-core/24-thread Threadripper 9945WX Pro.



