AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 CPUs Drop To Lowest Prices Ever With These Chip Deals
Perhaps as a sign of things to come, several retailers have discounted AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX series processors based on the company's Zen 3 architecture. What about the Zen 4 lineup? AMD hasn't yet applied its latest-generation CPU architecture to the high-end desktop (HEDT) scene, though it's expected to later this year (codenamed Storm Peak). In the meantime, you can save big on AMD's existing models.
We're told the latest round of savings is not an official price reduction on the Threadripper 5000WX series stack, and instead is "simply a promotional discount on certain SKUs by various e/retailers." As any online shopper knows, prices can (and often do) fluctuate, so we're including multiple vendors with pricing at the time of this writing to each CPU.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5955WX
Starting at the bottom an working our way up, you can snag the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5955WX for as low as $999.99, which is $300 off its MSRP. This is a 16-core/32 processor with a 4GHz base clock, up to a 4.5GHz boost clock, and 64MB of L3 cache.
Unless you really need the Pro features, an sWRX8 foundation, and/or a bevy of PCIe 4 lanes, you can fill your 16-core/32-thread needs with the Ryzen 9 7950X for $565 at Amazon. It boasts the same core and thread counts and the same amount of L3 cache, but sports faster clocks and a newer architecture (Zen 4). The only real downside is you'll need to spend a little on DDR5 memory (compared to DDR4), though DDR5 pricing is much better these days than it once was.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5965WX
Moving on, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5965WX is priced as low as $1,999.99, which represents a sizable $400 discount over AMD's suggested etailer pricing (SEP). This one brings 24 cores and 48 threads to the HEDT party, along with a 3.8GHz base clock, up to a 4.5GHz boost clock, and 128MB of L3 cache.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5975 WX
If a 24-core processor still isn't enough, there's the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5975WX for as low as $2,799.99. That's up to a $500 savings over the regular list price. What you get in return is a muscular HEDT chip with 32 cores and 64 threads to throw at workloads. It also features a 3.6GHz base clock, up to a 4.5GHz boost clock and 128MB of L3 cache.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995 WX
Finally, you can find the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX selling for as low as $5,699.99, which is a massive $800 savings over the flagship CPU's regular price. That's still not cheap by any stretch, but it's loaded up with 64 cores and 128 threads to hammer multi-threaded workloads. Other specs include a 2.7GHz base clock, up to a 4.5GHz boost clock, and 256MB of L3 cache.