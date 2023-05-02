AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 CPUs Drop To Lowest Prices Ever With These Chip Deals





Perhaps as a sign of things to come, several retailers have discounted AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX series processors based on the company's Zen 3 architecture. What about the Zen 4 lineup? AMD hasn't yet applied its latest-generation CPU architecture to the high-end desktop (HEDT) scene, though it's expected to later this year (codenamed Storm Peak). In the meantime, you can save big on AMD's existing models.





We're told the latest round of savings is not an official price reduction on the Threadripper 5000WX series stack, and instead is "simply a promotional discount on certain SKUs by various e/retailers." As any online shopper knows, prices can (and often do) fluctuate, so we're including multiple vendors with pricing at the time of this writing to each CPU.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5955WX









Starting at the bottom an working our way up, you can snag the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5955WX for as low as $999.99, which is $300 off its MSRP. This is a 16-core/32 processor with a 4GHz base clock, up to a 4.5GHz boost clock, and 64MB of L3 cache.