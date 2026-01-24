CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D Ships Early After Retailer Jumps The Gun

by Paul LillySaturday, January 24, 2026, 10:28 AM EDT
Closeup of an AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU.
AMD this week announced that it's next Ryzen processor with second generation 3D V-Cache slapped on, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, will be available to purchase starting on January 29, 2026. Well, a retailer in Switzerland has jumped the gun and sold the upcoming chip early, according to a user on Reddit who posted a picture of the CPU in its tray.

In the post, the user states, "So, local reseller made a mistake and starting selling too early online and I managed to get one out of curiosity...Replaced a 7800X3D, which goes into another PC."

The user doesn't identify which retailer sold them the chip early, only that the selling price was 450 Swiss Francs, which coverts to around $577 in U.S. currency. It's not clear if that's before or after tax. Either way, it's close to AMD's MSRP of $499.


AMD announced the Ryzen 7 9850X3D at CES earlier this month, so we already know most of the high level details. Like the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, the 9850 part is an 8-core/16-thread CPU based on Zen 5. It also sports the same 96MB of L3 cache and 8MB of L2 cache (for 104MB of total cache), and 120W TDP. So, what's different?

It boils down to the boost clock. The Ryzen 7 9850X3D boosts to 5.6GHz, giving it a 400MHz advantage versus the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. It remains to be seen how much more headroom is available for end-user overclocking, though the 9850X3D is likely based on cherry-picked silicon from AMD's binning process, so in theory there should be some extra runway. In practice? We'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, if you're looking for a deal on a Ryzen processor, there are some deals to be had. We took a quick peek and found a Ryzen 7 7800X3D listed for $385 on Amazon (14% off) and a Ryzen 9 9900X listed for $389.99 (22% off). As for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, it's listed for $469 for a $10 discount over MSRP.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen 7 9850x3d
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment