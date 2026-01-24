AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D Ships Early After Retailer Jumps The Gun





AMD this week announced that it's next Ryzen processor with second generation 3D V-Cache slapped on, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, will be available to purchase starting on January 29, 2026 . Well, a retailer in Switzerland has jumped the gun and sold the upcoming chip early, according to a user on Reddit who posted a picture of the CPU in its tray.





In the post, the user states, "So, local reseller made a mistake and starting selling too early online and I managed to get one out of curiosity...Replaced a 7800X3D, which goes into another PC."





The user doesn't identify which retailer sold them the chip early, only that the selling price was 450 Swiss Francs, which coverts to around $577 in U.S. currency. It's not clear if that's before or after tax. Either way, it's close to AMD's MSRP of $499.









AMD announced the Ryzen 7 9850X3D at CES earlier this month, so we already know most of the high level details. Like the Ryzen 7 9800X3D , the 9850 part is an 8-core/16-thread CPU based on Zen 5. It also sports the same 96MB of L3 cache and 8MB of L2 cache (for 104MB of total cache), and 120W TDP. So, what's different?





It boils down to the boost clock. The Ryzen 7 9850X3D boosts to 5.6GHz, giving it a 400MHz advantage versus the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. It remains to be seen how much more headroom is available for end-user overclocking, though the 9850X3D is likely based on cherry-picked silicon from AMD's binning process, so in theory there should be some extra runway. In practice? We'll have to wait and see.



