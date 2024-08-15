CATEGORIES
AMD's Ryzen 9000 CPUs Are A Shoe-In For Cooler Master's Sneaker Gaming PC

by Paul LillyThursday, August 15, 2024, 11:23 AM EDT
If you get your kicks out of custom PCs that are out of the ordinary (like, way out of the ordinary), then you may have had Cooler Master's Sneaker X on your radar. In case you missed it, it looks like a gigantic shoe, or just a regular shoe, if you're a giant like Shaquille O'Neal. It's not a new concept, but it is getting a timely upgrade to AMD's latest silicon.

Cooler Master says it is collaborating with AMD to inject its Ryzen 9000 series processors into its "latest products," with the Sneaker X being among them. Other products that are getting a Zen 5 infusion include Cooler Master's Ncore 1 Pro and MasterBox 6 Pro.

"The inclusion of AMD’s CPUs within Cooler Master products will not only elevate gaming and professional experiences but also highlight the symbiotic relationship between powerful processing and efficient cooling. This is a testament to Cooler Master’s relentless pursuit of excellence in thermal management, ensuring that each system operates at peak efficiency," Cooler Master states in a press release.

Specifically, Cooler Master is lacing up its Sneaker X with AMD's midrange Ryzen 7 9700X (see our 9700X review). Based on AMD's newest architecture, the Ryzen 7 9700X is an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 3.8GHz base clock, up to a 5.5GHz max boost clock, 32MB of L3 cache, and a 65W TDP. There have been murmurs that AMD might release an AGESA update that bumps the TDP to 105W, but we'll have to wait and see.

Others specifications and pricing have not been announced yet. However, the current version that pairs an Intel Core i7-13700K with a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card sells for $3,239.99 on Cooler Master's website, and $2,968 on Amazon. According to the Amazon listing, it also comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB NVMe SSD. It also shows cheaper configurations available, starting at $1,699.99 (Core i5-14400, GeForce RTX 4060).

As for Cooler Master's other desktops mentioned, the Ncore 1 Pro is also going to suit with a Ryzen 7 9700X, and the MasterBox6 Pro will employ the Ryzen 5 9600X.
