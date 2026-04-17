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AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Preorders Sell Out On Amazon For $999

by Paul LillyFriday, April 17, 2026, 09:21 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor in front of two retail boxes.
Retailers are prepping their online storefronts for the upcoming release of AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor, and for a brief period, Amazon was even accepting preorders. The caveat? While preorders were still live, Amazon had set the asking price at $999, which is $100 above AMD's already-premium $899 MSRP.

There are two possible takeaways from Amazon's early preorder availability. The brief appearance either indicates that there is sufficient demand to sell out of how many chips Amazon had allotted for its first wave of preorders, $999 pricing be damned, or someone at Amazon jumped the gun and was instructed to remove the preorder button.

We won't really know what the demand truly looks like until the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 releases next Wednesday, April 22. In the meantime, multiple retailers have already listed the chip. Here are a few places where it's showing up...
It's still early, but B&H Photo leads the pack for pricing so far. We'll have to see how other retailers respond, including Amazon, when the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 actually releases.

AMD's premium pricing reflects the special nature of this chip, which is the first consumer 3D V-Cache model to plop extra cache on both core complex dies (CCDs) instead of just one. The upshot is that this configuration should eliminate the need or desire to use tools like Process Lasso to ensure that applications are running on the desired CCD, depending on whether you're prioritizing more L3 cache or a core that clocks a bit higher.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 benchmarks graph.
Source: AMD

In practice, AMD is promising modest gains in gaming, content creation, AI and simulation, and a few other areas. Independent testing will reveal what kind of performance is really on tap, and for that, we'll have to wait a little bit longer as well.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition is a 16-core/32-thread processor based on Zen 5 with a 4.3GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, 16MB of L2 cache, and 192MB of L3 cache. It also has a 200W default TDP.

AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D is also a 16-core/32-thread chip with the same 4.3GHz base clock and same 16MB of L2 cache, but a slightly faster 5.7GHz max boost clock and less L3 cache at 128MB. It also has a lower 170W default TDP.

If you don't care about the extra cache but still want a 16-core chip with 3D V-Cache, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D is available for as 'low' as $659 at Walmart.
Tags:  AMD, Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN), (nasdaq:amd), ryzen 9 9950x3d2
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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