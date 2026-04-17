AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Preorders Sell Out On Amazon For $999





Retailers are prepping their online storefronts for the upcoming release of AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor, and for a brief period, Amazon was even accepting preorders. The caveat? While preorders were still live, Amazon had set the asking price at $999, which is $100 above AMD's already-premium $899 MSRP





There are two possible takeaways from Amazon's early preorder availability. The brief appearance either indicates that there is sufficient demand to sell out of how many chips Amazon had allotted for its first wave of preorders, $999 pricing be damned, or someone at Amazon jumped the gun and was instructed to remove the preorder button.





We won't really know what the demand truly looks like until the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 releases next Wednesday, April 22. In the meantime, multiple retailers have already listed the chip. Here are a few places where it's showing up...