AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Drops To Its Lowest Price Ever And More Great Gaming CPU Deals





We've said it before and we'll say it again—if you're a thrifty shopper who also has a penchant for performance, one of the best times to buy hardware is when a new generation has been announced. So it goes with AMD's Ryzen 9000 series CPUs based on Zen 5. Introduced at Computex, the new chips will be out next month. In the meantime, you can find several of AMD's currently-available Zen 4 processors at deeply discounted prices.





How deep? Starting with the, you can find AMD's flagship CPU on sale for. That's not cheap in a vacuum, but it is the cheapest it's ever been and well below its launch MSRP of $699. It's also a great price for a chip that delivers "no compromise gaming and creator performance," as we noted in our Ryzen 9 7950X3D review





The 7950X3D is a 16-core/32-thread part with a 4.2GHz base clock, up to a 5.7GHz boost clock, 1MB of L1 cache, 16MB of L2 cache, and a whopping 128MB of L3 cache. The mountain of L3 cache is what gives this chip an added punch in gaming. And for content creators, having 16 cores and 32 threads to hammer workloads with is a boon.













AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D, which is on sale for $329 at Amazon (save $270). We highlighted this same chip a month ago when it was selling for around $390, and now it's an even better deal.





The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is a 12-core/24-thread processor with a 4.4GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, 768KB of L1 cache, 12MB of L2 cache, and 128MB of L3 cache, the latter of which is the same heaping pile as found on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D.





Previous to recent discounts, the 7900X3D found itself in an awkward pricing position. That's no longer the case as it's way more affordable now, and there's a sizable price difference between this and the 7950X3D.





There is some lingering awkwardness, though. It's worth noting that only 6 cores on the 7900X3D have access to its 3D V-cache, whereas the lower-end Ryzen 7 7800X3D grants all 8 of its cores access to its 3D V-Cache. This is something AMD discussed in a blog post , saying it basically comes down to different tuning for the two core complex dies (CCDs) in the Ryzen 9 7900X3D.





Regardless, this is another excellent chip for gaming, and the value proposition has never been higher.





Here are some more AMD Ryzen CPU deals...







