Bag An AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU For $70 Off And More Tasty Chip Deals





Flagship processors are always going to command premium prices, but that doesn't mean you can't score a deal on the latest and greatest chips available. Now that AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D processors have been on the market for a minute, they're ripe for discounts that's exactly the situation right now. Even if you're not interested in either of those SKUs, there are plenty more discounted CPUs to choose from.





As we stated in our review, the Ryzen 9 7590X3D is a no-compromise chip for gaming and content creation. It wields 16 cores and 32 threads just like the non-X3D version, but packs a pile of L3 cache that stacks up 128MB high. That hefty L3 cache allotment (which is twice the amount of the Ryzen 9 7950X) is what gives this CPU an edge in gaming.





Ryzen 9 7950X3D for You can snag thefor $629.99 on eBay (via Newegg) . That's a chunky $70 discount over the MSRP and also the lowest price it's been since AMD released the chip to retail just over two months ago.





Ryzen 9 7900X3D for $539.99 on eBay, which is a $60 savings and also the cheapest it's been since launch. And while it may not occupy the top perch, it's not far behind—this is a 12-core/24-thread CPU with a 4.4GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, and a generous heaping of 128MB of L3 cache. Likewise, you can score thefor, which is a $60 savings and also the cheapest it's been since launch. And while it may not occupy the top perch, it's not far behind—this is a 12-core/24-thread CPU with a 4.4GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, and a generous heaping of 128MB of L3 cache.













Ryzen 9 7950X for $565 on Amazon (save 29 percent). Or you can grab the Ryzen 9 7900X for $415 on Amazon (save 24 percent). Both are significantly cheaper than their X3D brethren while offering the same core and thread counts. If you're mainly interested in content creation or other non-gaming chores, the additional L3 cache doesn't offer much benefit. In that case, AMD's non-X3D processors offer a better value, especially with sale prices in play. For example, you can grab afor(save 29 percent). Or you can grab thefor(save 24 percent). Both are significantly cheaper than their X3D brethren while offering the same core and thread counts.





Here are some Ryzen CPU deals (and current pricing on ones that aren't discounted)...