Bag An AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU For $70 Off And More Tasty Chip Deals
Flagship processors are always going to command premium prices, but that doesn't mean you can't score a deal on the latest and greatest chips available. Now that AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D processors have been on the market for a minute, they're ripe for discounts that's exactly the situation right now. Even if you're not interested in either of those SKUs, there are plenty more discounted CPUs to choose from.
As we stated in our review, the Ryzen 9 7590X3D is a no-compromise chip for gaming and content creation. It wields 16 cores and 32 threads just like the non-X3D version, but packs a pile of L3 cache that stacks up 128MB high. That hefty L3 cache allotment (which is twice the amount of the Ryzen 9 7950X) is what gives this CPU an edge in gaming.
You can snag the Ryzen 9 7950X3D for $629.99 on eBay (via Newegg). That's a chunky $70 discount over the MSRP and also the lowest price it's been since AMD released the chip to retail just over two months ago.
Likewise, you can score the Ryzen 9 7900X3D for $539.99 on eBay, which is a $60 savings and also the cheapest it's been since launch. And while it may not occupy the top perch, it's not far behind—this is a 12-core/24-thread CPU with a 4.4GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, and a generous heaping of 128MB of L3 cache.
If you're mainly interested in content creation or other non-gaming chores, the additional L3 cache doesn't offer much benefit. In that case, AMD's non-X3D processors offer a better value, especially with sale prices in play. For example, you can grab a Ryzen 9 7950X for $565 on Amazon (save 29 percent). Or you can grab the Ryzen 9 7900X for $415 on Amazon (save 24 percent). Both are significantly cheaper than their X3D brethren while offering the same core and thread counts.
Here are some Ryzen CPU deals (and current pricing on ones that aren't discounted)...
- Ryzen 9 7900: $409 (save 4 percent)
- Ryzen 7 7700X: $339 (save 24 percent)
- Ryzen 7 7700: $319.79
- Ryzen 5 7600X: $239 (save 20 percent)
- Ryzen 5 7600: $219.99
- Ryzen 7 5800X3D: $319 (save 28 percent)
- Ryzen 9 5950X: $468.99 (save 48 percent)
- Ryzen 9 5900X: $325.73 (save 43 percent)
- Ryzen 7 5800X: $235 (save 47 percent)
- Ryzen 7 5700X: $191.99 (save 40 percent)
- Ryzen 5 5600X: $152.91 (save 51 percent)
- Ryzen 7 5700G (APU): $185.10 (save 48 percent)
- Ryzen 5 5600G (APU): $127 (save 51 percent)
You can also find plenty of Intel processors on sale. Here's a look at current pricing of several 13th Gen Raptor Lake and 12th Gen Alder Lake SKUs...
- Core i9-13900K: $565.96 (save 10 percent)
- Core i9-13900KF: $546.99 (save 9 percent)
- Core i7-13700K: $399.99 (save 5 percent)
- Core i7-13700KF: $390.98
- Core i5-13600K: $315.99
- Core i5-13600KF: $293.99
- Core i9-12900KS: $477.98 (save 7 percent)
- Core i9-12900K: $390.89 (save 5 percent)
- Core i9-12900KF: $398.99
- Core i7-12700K: $294
- Core i5-12600K: $233.99 (save 32 percent)
- Core i5-12500: $248
- Core i5-12400: $179 (save 25 percent)
- Core i3-12100: $129.59 (save 16 percent)