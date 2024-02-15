Hey Gamers, AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D Just Fell To Its Lowest Price Ever





If you're building a gaming PC from the ground up, there's a strong chance you have AMD's Ryzen processors with 3D V-cache on your radar. And if not, you should—the added L3 cache that's bolted on has a measurable effect on gaming performance. Additionally, the latest generation models based on Zen 4 have all come down in price since launch, with the Ryzen 9 7900X3D now at its lowest price ever.





AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D for $409.99 at Amazon. That's well below its initial $599 MSRP, which AMD later slashed to $449—the current price in its webstore, as well as what this processor was commanding before this latest discount. Whether it stays at $409.99 remains to be seen. You can scorefor. That's well below its initial $599 MSRP, which AMD later slashed to $449—the current price in its webstore, as well as what this processor was commanding before this latest discount. Whether it stays at $409.99 remains to be seen.





To recap the specs, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D is a Zen 4 part with 12 cores, 24 threads, a 4.4GHz base clock, and up to a 5.6GHz max boost clock. It also wields a generous 128MB of L3 cache.





Compared to the regular Ryzen 9 7900X (read: non-X3D model), you're trading some base clock speed for a whole lot more cache—it has a 4.7GHz base clock, which is 300MHz faster, the same 5.6GHz max boost clock, and half the L3 cache at 64MB.









Unfortunately, we never obtained a Ryzen 9 7900X3D for review and so we don't have our own benchmarks to share for that specific chip. However, you can check out our review of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D , which we dubbed as the "return of the PC gaming king," as a lower-end baseline. We compare it to several other CPUs from both AMD and Intel, including the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X, Core i9-13900K/KS, and many more.





One notable wrinkle is that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D utilizes a single core chiplet die (CDD), whereas the Ryzen 9 7900X3D has two 8-core CCDs like the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, albeit with 6 cores active on each (6+6 versus 8+8). That means there is some core-to-core latency that could affect performance in some workloads.





The biggest criticism, however, has been the price. But at the current discount, that's much less of a concern, compared to when the chip launched at $599. Just be aware that if you're coming from an AM4 system, you'll also need to upgrade your motherboard (to AM5) and invest in DDR5 RAM.





As for other X3D processor options, here's a current look at pricing...